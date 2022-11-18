Read full article on original website
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Redmond police arrest suspect 11 years after Lorill Sinclaire's disappearance
REDMOND, Wash. — A suspect was arrested and charged in the 2011 death of Lorill Sinclaire after detectives reopened the case a decade later, according to the Redmond Police Department. Redmond police arrested Sinclaire's boyfriend, Mark Frisby, on Wednesday in connection with her disappearance. Frisby was charged with second-degree...
'Emotional tornado': 9-year-old injured in Renton shooting out of hospital
BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Isaiah Johns' teammates and family celebrated the 9-year-old's return home from the hospital. He was shot in Renton during an apparent road rage incident nine days ago. For the Johns family, every moment of the last week has been a test of strength. "It's...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
'It was so quick': Victim recounts being carjacked at gunpoint in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Jerry’s dog Brutus is still a little shaken up. So is Jerry. “What was that feeling? Anger, hurt?,” said Jerry. “It was kind of an ordeal.”. Jerry, who does not want his last name published out of fear of retaliation, said two...
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say
LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
King County deputies find body after fire in Auburn trailer
AUBURN, Wash. — King County investigators said they found a body after a fire at a trailer in Auburn early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The fire was put out when the King County Sheriff's Office found a body inside the trailer. Officials did not provide details on the person's age or gender.
Second suspect accused of robbing a Kirkland home, assaulting woman inside pleads not guilty
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The second suspect accused of breaking into a Kirkland home and assaulting a woman inside pleaded not guilty on Monday. Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, police received a 911 call from the survivor. When police arrived, they learned she was asleep on the couch when the two suspects entered her home.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — A couple that interrupted a vehicle prowl were shot in a Tukwila parking garage Friday evening, according to police. Reports of a shooting in a parking garage in Southcenter came in around 6:40 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived they found...
'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
Student killed at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder following fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 14-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a student inside Ingraham High School last week could be tried as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was officially charged with first-degree murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday. King County prosecutors filed a motion to move the teen's case to adult court.
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
Company says deadly Snohomish plane crash was during test flight
SEATTLE — The Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX was on lease to Seattle-based Raisbeck Engineers when it crashed east of Harvey Field on Friday morning. The crash came as a nightmare sight for Ken Baxter. “I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming...
