ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

2-year-old in Lynnwood likely died from fentanyl exposure, officials say

LYNNWOOD, Wash — Detectives investigating the death of a child in Lynnwood Saturday suspect the 2-year-old died from fentanyl exposure. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child was taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident

KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KENT, WA
KING 5

King County deputies find body after fire in Auburn trailer

AUBURN, Wash. — King County investigators said they found a body after a fire at a trailer in Auburn early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called at about 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 30800 block of Military Road South. The fire was put out when the King County Sheriff's Office found a body inside the trailer. Officials did not provide details on the person's age or gender.
AUBURN, WA
KING 5

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Southcenter parking garage

TUKWILA, Wash. — A couple that interrupted a vehicle prowl were shot in a Tukwila parking garage Friday evening, according to police. Reports of a shooting in a parking garage in Southcenter came in around 6:40 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived they found...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

'It was just chaos:' Man killed in police shooting at Federal Way apartment

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a Federal Way apartment Sunday night after police say he shot at officers and they returned fire. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers said a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his wellbeing.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Student killed at Ingraham High School identified

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 14 after the 14-year-old suspect was charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old shot and killed at Ingraham High School was identified as Ebenezer Haile on a GoFundMe account. Haile, a senior at Ingraham High, was killed Nov. 8. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder following fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 14-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a student inside Ingraham High School last week could be tried as an adult for first-degree murder. The suspect was officially charged with first-degree murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm on Monday. King County prosecutors filed a motion to move the teen's case to adult court.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy