silverscreenandroll.com
Max Christie clears health and safety protocols, expected to be available vs. Spurs
After spending a week in health and safety protocols, Max Christie appears set to rejoin the Lakers on Friday. As a result, the Lakers could have their full roster — excluding two-way players — available to them for the first time this season as well. Christie entered health...
silverscreenandroll.com
Can Anthony Davis continue hot streak against Suns?
First, I would like to address last week’s bet in which we properly targeted the Nets being very bad, but underestimated just how bad they were. Domantas Sabonis was on pace to hit the over on his rebounds prop, but the Kings winning by approximately 60 points throughout the contest meant he basically didn’t have to play in the second half.
silverscreenandroll.com
Which Lakers should stay in the starting lineup once LeBron James comes back?
Things are starting to look up for the Lakers. After a brutal start to their season, the team has rattled off three straight wins with their latest coming via a 31 point blowout of the Spurs on Sunday. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers are set to play the Spurs twice more this week alone.
silverscreenandroll.com
Film study: Thomas Bryant’s impressive start to his season
Thomas Bryant was a key pickup over the summer for the Lakers due to a versatile skillset at the 5 that fits well into today’s pace and space league. Unfortunately, his thumb injury during the preseason — an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of this thumb, the same injury and recovery as point guard Dennis Schroder — that required surgery set him back around roughly a month.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Suns Preview: A temperature check
The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak. This isn’t a drill, the purple and gold are currently playing their best basketball so far this season. After an embarrassing home loss to the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago, the Lakers have built much-needed momentum and are in good spirits as they head to the road where they play 16 of their next 22 games.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis has played well enough to warrant committing to winning now
If the front office was waiting to see what Anthony Davis and LeBron James were capable of this season, at the very least, has done his part in trying to convince them to use future assets to compete. From that standpoint alone, Davis’ start to the season has been an overwhelming success.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out vs. Suns
For the fifth consecutive game, the Lakers will be without LeBron James on Tuesday as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. James remains out with an adductor strain that was suffered just under two weeks ago against the Clippers. Shortly afterwards, the Lakers also announced that Juan...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly offered Russell Westbrook, first round pick to Spurs for Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott
The Russell Westbrook trade saga for the Lakers this past offseason is one that seemingly has endless branches to it. The front office really appeared to have exhausted all sorts of options they felt available to them, including some unlikely ones. The San Antonio Spurs have been the team in...
silverscreenandroll.com
Quin Snyder has been working with Darvin Ham after every Lakers game as an unpaid coaching consultant
When the Lakers were going through their coaching search, one name that kept coming up despite being employed at the time was Quin Snyder. The Jazz head coach never really indicated he wanted the job, but reports kept coming up linking him to it. Obviously, the Lakers made the choice...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Vin Diesel to flip a car off ‘Staples Center’
Hollywood stars appearing courtside are a very common occurrence during Lakers games, but that doesn’t make those sightings any less fascinating when they happen. The regulars like Flea, Jack Nicholson, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t quite turn the head, but it’s the rare ones that draw the attention of even the players.
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is ‘day-to-day’ and Lakers won’t ‘rush’ him back
To the shock of many — this blogger included — the Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling without LeBron James lately, winning their last three games behind some superlative performances from Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and more of Darvin Ham’s rotating cast of role players. But even...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers hoping to play .500 basketball until December 15 before making trade
If Lakers fans weren’t already annoyed with the arbitrary 20-game minimum the franchise reportedly laid out as the season started before they’d make a trade, boy is there another present for you. A week before that 20-game deadline would be met, the Lakers are already looking to extend it another month.
silverscreenandroll.com
Austin Reaves jokes that LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ Lobos tequila smells ‘horrible’
The constant losing by the Lakers to open the season hasn’t led to many fun moments on or off the court this year. Friday, amidst a two-game win streak, provided a rare moment of levity for the Lakers, though. During the fourth quarter against the Pistons, Austin Reaves and...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly not discussing any Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
The ever-shifting nature of the NBA means so much can change in such a short time. Only a handful of months ago, it felt inevitable that Kyrie Irving would be a Laker. But for a variety of reasons, basically all of them off the court, Kyrie is about as undesired as anyone in the league right now.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers appreciated Patrick Beverley shoving Deandre Ayton to stand up for Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, and the talk of the NBA ecosystem was all set to be about Anthony Davis accomplishing a stat line that literally no one in NBA history has ever achieved before. At least until Patrick Beverley saw Deandre Ayton standing over Austin Reaves.
silverscreenandroll.com
NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday
The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Monday that it is officially bringing back its 450 Gives program for the holidays. Tipping off on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and running until Dec. 8, this year’s version will take place in Los Angeles after going to New York last year. The NBPA chose the launch date to highlight “Black-owned Friday,” which “reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses” and will feature giveaways from and promotion of such businesses as part of the events.
silverscreenandroll.com
On Austin Reaves’ subtle but important improvements on offense
Every player who has secured a level of success in the NBA has benefited from not only having otherworldly skill, but also, the important and underrated ability to not give a shit. To be clear, this is not in the aloof sense. Instead, this art stems from having the degree...
