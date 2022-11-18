ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

silverscreenandroll.com

Can Anthony Davis continue hot streak against Suns?

First, I would like to address last week’s bet in which we properly targeted the Nets being very bad, but underestimated just how bad they were. Domantas Sabonis was on pace to hit the over on his rebounds prop, but the Kings winning by approximately 60 points throughout the contest meant he basically didn’t have to play in the second half.
silverscreenandroll.com

Film study: Thomas Bryant’s impressive start to his season

Thomas Bryant was a key pickup over the summer for the Lakers due to a versatile skillset at the 5 that fits well into today’s pace and space league. Unfortunately, his thumb injury during the preseason — an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of this thumb, the same injury and recovery as point guard Dennis Schroder — that required surgery set him back around roughly a month.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Suns Preview: A temperature check

The Lakers are on a three-game winning streak. This isn’t a drill, the purple and gold are currently playing their best basketball so far this season. After an embarrassing home loss to the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago, the Lakers have built much-needed momentum and are in good spirits as they head to the road where they play 16 of their next 22 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out vs. Suns

For the fifth consecutive game, the Lakers will be without LeBron James on Tuesday as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. James remains out with an adductor strain that was suffered just under two weeks ago against the Clippers. Shortly afterwards, the Lakers also announced that Juan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Vin Diesel to flip a car off ‘Staples Center’

Hollywood stars appearing courtside are a very common occurrence during Lakers games, but that doesn’t make those sightings any less fascinating when they happen. The regulars like Flea, Jack Nicholson, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t quite turn the head, but it’s the rare ones that draw the attention of even the players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers hoping to play .500 basketball until December 15 before making trade

If Lakers fans weren’t already annoyed with the arbitrary 20-game minimum the franchise reportedly laid out as the season started before they’d make a trade, boy is there another present for you. A week before that 20-game deadline would be met, the Lakers are already looking to extend it another month.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly not discussing any Kyrie Irving trade with Nets

The ever-shifting nature of the NBA means so much can change in such a short time. Only a handful of months ago, it felt inevitable that Kyrie Irving would be a Laker. But for a variety of reasons, basically all of them off the court, Kyrie is about as undesired as anyone in the league right now.
silverscreenandroll.com

NBPA announces return of 450 Gives: Info on the holiday event starting in Los Angeles on Black Friday

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced on Monday that it is officially bringing back its 450 Gives program for the holidays. Tipping off on Black Friday (Nov. 25) and running until Dec. 8, this year’s version will take place in Los Angeles after going to New York last year. The NBPA chose the launch date to highlight “Black-owned Friday,” which “reimagines Black Friday as a day to search, shop and support Black-owned businesses” and will feature giveaways from and promotion of such businesses as part of the events.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

On Austin Reaves’ subtle but important improvements on offense

Every player who has secured a level of success in the NBA has benefited from not only having otherworldly skill, but also, the important and underrated ability to not give a shit. To be clear, this is not in the aloof sense. Instead, this art stems from having the degree...
LOS ANGELES, CA

