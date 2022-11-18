Read full article on original website
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Person injured after car crashes into El Dorado County home
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A bystander was injured after a car crashed into a house Friday night in El Dorado County, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The driver of the car involved was uninjured and the bystander was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Major Injury Accident
A pedestrian major injury accident occurred in Sacramento on November 17 when they were struck by a vehicle. The accident happened on Marconi Avenue between Watt Avenue and Montclair Street around 6:50 a.m. The vehicle involved was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Ford F-250 pickup. Major...
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
KSBW.com
4 injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on...
Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old. He was last seen in the...
KCRA.com
17-year-old identified in Citrus Heights shooting at apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened Nov. 11 around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard in Sacramento County, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.
Man killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
2 dead after multi-vehicle collision in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have died following a multi-vehicle collision on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 on Friday. CHP Solano officers responded to the scene on reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Officers located two deceased individuals upon arrival. Both victims were in the same car. […]
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Solano County (Solano County, CA)
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads. According to the officials, a Mazda was traveling at a high speed when it lost control and veered off the roadway.
2 killed in 3-car crash in Solano County, sheriff’s office says
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Solano County on Friday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said a Mazda lost […]
KCRA.com
2 killed including juvenile in Solano County crash, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people, including a juvenile, died in a crash Friday evening, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said. The three-vehicle crash happened along the 4400 block of Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff's office said. Nearby roads are closed while officers are on the scene.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rio Vista (Rio Vista, CA)
The Rio Vista Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 200 block of River Road, just north of Highway 12 and the Rio Vista Bridge in Solano County. The accident was reported at 4:14 p.m.
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
