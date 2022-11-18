ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy