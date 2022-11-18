Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
SC man charged, accused of shooting someone in the foot during an argument
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot someone in the foot during an argument, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say on Nov. 16, Bennie Travis Haynesworth of Cane Savannah Road in Wedgefield, is charged with assault and...
wach.com
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
wach.com
Check your account! When will you get your tax rebate check in South Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Many people woke up Friday morning with some extra cash. That's because tax rebates are now being issued to eligible South Carolina residents, the Department of Revenue says. The department said in a social media post that the rebates are being processed in zip code...
Comments / 0