Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Win State Title; Mount Greylock Boys Second
For the Lenox boys cross country team on Saturday, it was merely the final step in a much longer journey. "It's surreal," Lenox senior Maxwell Adam said after the Millionaires won the Division 3 State Championship at Willard Park. "I can't really describe it. "We've been working towards this for...
Charlie Anischik’s hat trick leads No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer to first ever state title in win over No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LEOMINSTER ― The No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer fell behind twice Saturday, but came back to defeat No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech, 5-2, in the Division IV state championship to claim its first ever state title.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Men's Basketball Gets Second Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Mamadou Diallo scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Saturday to lead the MCLA men's basketball team to a 78-65 win over Clarks Summit. Jayden Mills scored 13, and Reece Racette finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. MCLA (2-4) travels to play Elms College on Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Frontier a Tall Order for Mounties in State Title Match
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – When it won a Western Massachusetts championship last month, the Mount Greylock Regional School volleyball team was excited to be able to hang the program’s first title banner on the gymnasium wall. On Saturday, it goes for an even bigger title. And it faces its...
iBerkshires.com
Round 2: Parks Commission Supports Pickleball in Springside Park
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Springside Park pickleball proposal has risen from the grave after the City Council scrapped its funding in 2019. This time, the project is supported by $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act monies and is positioned farther away from residential homes on Bossidy Drive. Earlier this...
Springfield Central vs. Methuen: Keys, prediction for the Div. I football state semifinal
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 4 Springfield Central is one win away from getting itself back into the state championship at Gillette Stadium. All that stands in the program’s way is No. 8 Methuen.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire South Regional Community Center Shining Star Holiday Gift Program
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The Shining Star program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season. Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors. No names or private information are shared.
Florence Pie Bar in Northampton named one of New England’s top pie shops
The Florence Pie Bar, a favorite of Northampton locals, has earned distinction as one of the region’s best places for a slice of pie. Yankee Magazine, the New Hampshire-based publication covering all things New England travel and culture, named the pie shop one of the region’s best. The...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
iBerkshires.com
The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit
LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools
Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
iBerkshires.com
Vacancy Filled on Williamstown Planning Board
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board and Planning Board last week filled a vacant seat on the Planning Board. By a vote of 8-0, the combined panels appointed Williams College professor Allison Guess to the post vacated earlier this year by Dante Birch. Guess will serve on the Planning...
Route 66 in Northampton closed due to crash
A portion of Route 66 in Northampton is closed due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
Car crashes into building on Eastern Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Eastern Avenue after a car crashed into a building Sunday morning.
Grand re-opening in Springfield showcases triumph of local salon
Virtue Salon & Spa in Springfield is celebrating triumph and success Saturday evening in the face of COVID-19 restrictions that could have crippled the business.
Comments / 0