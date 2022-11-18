ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Boys Win State Title; Mount Greylock Boys Second

For the Lenox boys cross country team on Saturday, it was merely the final step in a much longer journey. "It's surreal," Lenox senior Maxwell Adam said after the Millionaires won the Division 3 State Championship at Willard Park. "I can't really describe it. "We've been working towards this for...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Men's Basketball Gets Second Win

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Mamadou Diallo scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Saturday to lead the MCLA men's basketball team to a 78-65 win over Clarks Summit. Jayden Mills scored 13, and Reece Racette finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. MCLA (2-4) travels to play Elms College on Monday.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Frontier a Tall Order for Mounties in State Title Match

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – When it won a Western Massachusetts championship last month, the Mount Greylock Regional School volleyball team was excited to be able to hang the program’s first title banner on the gymnasium wall. On Saturday, it goes for an even bigger title. And it faces its...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Round 2: Parks Commission Supports Pickleball in Springside Park

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Springside Park pickleball proposal has risen from the grave after the City Council scrapped its funding in 2019. This time, the project is supported by $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act monies and is positioned farther away from residential homes on Bossidy Drive. Earlier this...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
LONGMEADOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire South Regional Community Center Shining Star Holiday Gift Program

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The Shining Star program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season. Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors. No names or private information are shared.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

The Mount Opens Nightwood Immersive Exhibit

LENOX, Mass. — By day, a historical museum paying tribute to American storyteller Edith Wharton; by night, a fanciful world bringing dreams and stories to life. The Mount has decked out its grounds for the annual Nightwood installation with lights and music to provide an immersive experience to its visitors throughout November and December.
LENOX, MA
WUPE

Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools

Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Vacancy Filled on Williamstown Planning Board

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board and Planning Board last week filled a vacant seat on the Planning Board. By a vote of 8-0, the combined panels appointed Williams College professor Allison Guess to the post vacated earlier this year by Dante Birch. Guess will serve on the Planning...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Noah Fernandes’ buzzer-beater puts UMass in Myrtle Beach Tourney final

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy