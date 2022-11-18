CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes made a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UMass past Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Trailing 69-68, UMass inbounded it with seven seconds left, Fernandes dribbled past a double team down the right side of the floor, and he got the shot off with a defender in front and one behind attempting to block the shot in front of the UMass bench.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO