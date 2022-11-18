Read full article on original website
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky closing soon
KENTUCKY — FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers that opened in the affected areas will close next Tuesday, November 22. Those affected by the flooding can still get updates on their claim status and the appeal process. FEMA has a hotline number set-up for any questions and concerns. The FEMA hotline...
Philly DA Larry Krasner impeached, opening door to possible removal from office
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could face removal from office after he was impeached by a Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week. The effort to impeach Krasner began back in July when House Speaker Bryan Cutler appointed five state legislators to investigate Krasner’s office for...
