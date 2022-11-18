Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Good News Ministries feeds community
With the holidays fast approaching, some organizations are making sure that those less fortunate are taken care of and not forgotten during these times. Early Sunday, Good News Ministries was giving out plates of Thanksgiving meals to anyone that needed it. While most non-profits will be giving out Thanksgiving plates...
Troy Messenger
Farm City Banquet honors Farm-City relationship
The Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Farm City Banquet Friday night at Cattleman Park. Traci Shaver, committee chair, welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for those who are contributing and supporting members of the Pike County farming community. The Farm-City Week theme is...
wtvy.com
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early Thursday morning for nine Wiregrass non-profits. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in grants as part of their annual holiday tradition. Mary Hill Family Service Center, Wiregrass Angel House, and Vivian B. Adams are among those selected. The Boys and Girls...
WSFA
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers. The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest. “This is...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Troy Messenger
An invitation to the Troy Christmas Parade
The City of Troy Christmas Parade is set for 7 p.m. Monday, December 5 in downtown Troy. “Everyone who enjoys Christmas and a parade is invited to be a part of this Troy holiday tradition,” said Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism and Public Relations director assistant. “The theme of the 2022 Troy Christmas Parade is ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.’ It’s a fun theme and entry is open to organizations, churches, marching bands, anyone who wants to celebrate the coming of Christmas.”
wtvy.com
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of Dothan’s largest churches could be shut down and its members evicted, according to a lawsuit. Harvest Church filed that suit against United Methodist Church leadership on November 10 in fear the denomination will take over its Fortner Street campus. Though it seldom affiliates...
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Prattville Hosts Community Night at Premiere Place
On November 15th, the City of Prattville, along with the Prattville Police Department and Prattville Fire Department, hosted a Community Night at Premiere Place in Prattville. This was the first event since COVID, that Prattville could do a Public Safety/Community Partnership event. This was FREE for the whole family. Many...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
Troy Messenger
Saturday, November 19, 2022, Obituaries
Ruby E. Corley of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her residence. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Matt McCord officiating and eulogy given by Freddie Turner. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. She was born March 3, 1946 in Pike County, AL to the late Len H. Johnson and Lula M. Jordan Johnson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Len W. Johnson, and her sisters, Julia Hagler and Ann Mathis. She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Maddox, Brundidge; brothers, Bennie Johnson, Brundidge, and Jimmy Johnson (Marie), Troy; sisters, Ruth Lee (Kenneth), Troy, and Helen Dyer (Walter), Elba; nieces, Mashone Fleming (Jade), Jennifer Dyer-Allen Dewayne), Jane Brooks, Jean Huggins (Billy) and Wilma Price (Raymond); nephews, Jack Brooks, Jerry Brooks (Regina), Wayne Hogan (Carol), Scott Hogan (Linda) and Joseph Whitehead (Michelle); great nieces, Tashia Shepherd, Jordyn Allen, Chrystal Allen, and Cassidy Allen, great nephew, Evan Allen, Jr. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
elba-clipper.com
Elba Public Library hosts book signing
Book author Rodrick Caldwell was celebrated Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, as the Elba Public Library held a “Meet the Author and Book Signing” event. Caldwell has penned the book, “Man Thou Art Loosed” Volume 1. Library director Jennifer Amlong said, “We had a wonderful time as we celebrated Rodrick Caldwell as he shared his new book.” Caldwell is captured above holding a copy of his book along with his wife, Melanie.
wdhn.com
Ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Highway 331 bridge in Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—With the snip of the scissors, Opp Mayor Becky Bracke officially opened the new bridge. along U.S. Highway 331. A major north-south route to panhandle beaches. The new nine-million dollar bridge replaces the 1940 era structure which the Alabama DOT. considered one of the most dangerous bridges...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
WSFA
Lelia Faulkner’s mother still looking for answers in daughter’s disappearance
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) – Six years ago, Lelia Faulkner left her family’s home in Troy never to be seen again. It was July 4, 2016, a day her mother, Susan Faulkner vividly remembers. “She was at home with us that day and somebody come picked her up that...
Troy Messenger
Pike County bests Goshen in Luverne Classic
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (1-0) and Goshen Lady Eagles (0-1) opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season in a county clash at the Luverne Classic on Thursday with PCHS coming away with a 65-40 win. Pike County jumped out to a big 18-7 lead in the first quarter and took...
Dothan, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
wtvy.com
2 found shot in Dothan home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue. Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room. Officers immediately began working to...
