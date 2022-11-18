Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Ticketmaster’s apology to Taylor Swift
Ticketmaster has issued an apology to Taylor Swift and her fans. The ticket sales and distribution were slammed after announcing the cancellation of general sale tickets to Taylor’s Eras tour, with a tweet saying: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, [the] public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled”.
Comments / 0