“I know that I sealed my fate by going public about joining the John Birch Society in 1984.1 understand that, and I accept that. I’m not going to be a Steve Garvey type, a loved guy, ever.... Almost everything going on in this country, and in baseball, I don’t agree with. But I’ve tried so hard to conform. I want to be part of a winning team."(Aug. 10, 1989)
Tigers claim Rays outfielder off waivers
The Detroit Tigers have claimed outfielder/first baseman Bligh Madris off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday. Neither team immediately confirmed the move. The Tigers must drop one player to add Madris, a move that is likely to be announced before Friday’s night’s non-tender deadline....
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Angels News: MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Former big-league GM Jim Bowden predicts the Angels new owner will hire legendary front office superstar Theo Epstein as CEO and team president this offseason.
