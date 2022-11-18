ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

‘My cousin needs justice’: Family, friends offer up to $50K reward after mother killed in front of kids in Pasco home

By Niko Clemmons
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtfFv_0jF5eoPx00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is desperate for answers more than two weeks after a tragedy in New Port Richey.

That’s when they say Betsy Robles was shot twice in front of two children in her home. She later died at the hospital. The shooter has still not been caught.

As each day passes, calls for justice grow louder. Family and friends of Robles say they’re offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that brings her killer to justice.

“Nobody sitting in this family sitting to be quiet at all,” Karon Colon said.

Karon Colon says her cousin was more like a mother figure

“She was very protective, she loved protecting me and my brother,” Colon said. “She was always there.

Some years have passed since they saw each other, but when she found out someone murdered her, it felt like she lost a huge piece of her life.

“Out of nowhere that happened,” Colon said. “I don’t even get to say goodbye to her at all.”

On Nov. 1, Pasco County deputies say another woman was sleeping on the couch when she heard a knock on the door. A man wearing a mask kicked the door in, pointed a gun at her then went to the bedroom where Robles was sleeping with two children, including her son.
The sheriff says she begged the man not to shoot her, but he shot her twice.

“The person that did it didn’t have a heart,” Colon said. “The person had no remorse, didn’t really care about who was going to be in that room.”

Colon hopes the reward will encourage people to say something if they know something. Until then, she will keep sharing her cousin’s story until the family gets justice. She also plans to bring awareness to Robles’ case on her social media platform, “celebrityykayy”, where she has a large following.

“My cousin needs justice, that’s it, period, point blank,” Colon said. “My cousin needs justice. Her story needs to be heard and it needs to be everywhere.”

Detectives believe the shooter got away in a car. They don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information can call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

