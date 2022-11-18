Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
KXL
Old Town Fentanyl Bust
Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies teamed up this week in Old Town. They seized thousands of fentanyl pills, plus about $5,000 in cash, a gun and a stolen car. They arrested 14 people. “These are meaningful arrests,” Captain James Crooker said. “These are arrests where we have...
KATU.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police were called to a deli in the 16200 block of Northeast Halsey just after 11:00 a.m. The suspect is a Hispanic or white male, around 6’ tall. He was wearing...
Armed robbery, reckless driver lead to shooting by PPB
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
North Greeley shooting wounds young woman on Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — A young woman was shot on Saturday night and her condition is unknown at this time. Officers from North Precinct responded to a shooting at North Greeley Avenue near Ainsworth Street around 8:03pm. "Early information is the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim was driven to...
kezi.com
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer found with marijuana inside
LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that was used by a Boy Scouts troop to transport camping gear and was stolen in August has been found -- with 250 pounds of marijuana inside, according to the West Linn Police Department. On August 14, a trailer used by a Lebanon-based Boy Scouts...
Portland police: Man arrested in April shooting of 17-year-old girl
A suspect charged with attempted murder related to a shooting that occurred last spring is in custody, the Portland Police Bureau reported.
Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail
Federal law-enforcement officers have arrested a Portland man suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Quincy Gill in Northeast Portland in December 2019, Portland police said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force took Elijah L. Thomas of Portland into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention...
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
KATU.com
Teen shot, seriously injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage boy was seriously hurt in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland's Argay Terrace neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. along Northeast 133rd Avenue just south of Sandy Boulevard. Initial reports state the teenager was shot multiple times. First responders applied...
OSP: 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills found inside trunk
Officials on Wednesday seized 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Albany.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
oregontoday.net
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
Driver who threatened police during protest convicted
Timothy Swales drove toward officers, then ran into a police vehicle trying to flee the scene.A man who reportedly drove toward a line of Portland police officers during a 2020 protest and refused to stop his car has been sentenced to 18 months' probation. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Timothy Swales, 31, was convicted of felony eluding and reckless driving by a jury on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He also had his license revoked. The incident happened in July 2020 when more than 100 protestors blocked traffic off East Burnside and Southeast 47th Avenue. The group was instructed...
One person shot at Embassy Suites Hotel at Portland Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the Portland Airport wounded one person on Saturday night. There is no word on their condition. The Port of Portland says one to three suspects took off from the scene, which falls within the jurisdiction of airport police.
15-year-old boy injured in NE Portland shooting
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
KGW
Suspect in Clackamas homicides injured in Wash. shootout with police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
15-year-old shot in Argay Terrace neighborhood shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Friday evening in Northeast Portland, according to Portland police. The boy is expected to survive his injuries. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:12 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue near...
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 9