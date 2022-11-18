Read full article on original website
'She is at peace': Woman accused of drowning grandmother, 93, in her kitchen sink in Ohio
EATON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in Ohio. Heidi Matheny was charged with one count of murder after she confessed to police that she drowned her grandmother in her kitchen sink. According to reports, police found the body of Alice Matheny dead in...
Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
'It was simply a hug': House candidate charged with rape after losing election to mother
RAPID CITY, S.D. (WKRC) - A defeated South Dakota House of Representatives candidate is facing a sexual assault allegation. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with second-degree rape. He appeared in court Tuesday. Court documents say he used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and...
More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
Texas bill would count fetuses as passengers for carpool lanes
AUSTIN, Texas (WKRC/KEYE/CNN Newsource) - A bill in Texas would allow pregnant people to count their unborn children as vehicle passengers in carpool lanes. As KEYE reports, the proposed legislation comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade over the summer. "I mean, if a...
