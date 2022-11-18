ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Ohio man arrested in connection to $10M cryptocurrency scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was arrested in connection to a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised $10 million from investors. According to reports, Rathnakishore Giri from New Albany claimed to be a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in Bitcoin. He allegedly promised investors that he could generate lucrative returns on their investments. Records say he also promised that investors would receive their money back.
More children fall ill after measles outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC)/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Ohio health officials are battling a measles outbreak among children. A spokesperson for the Columbus Public Health Department said on Friday that 19 kids have caught the virus so far, and more cases are suspected at 10 day cares and two schools. The CDC said Thursday that it's aware of the outbreak and was "deploying a small team to Ohio to assist on the ground with the investigation."
Texas bill would count fetuses as passengers for carpool lanes

AUSTIN, Texas (WKRC/KEYE/CNN Newsource) - A bill in Texas would allow pregnant people to count their unborn children as vehicle passengers in carpool lanes. As KEYE reports, the proposed legislation comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade over the summer. "I mean, if a...
