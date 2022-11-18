ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising visibility: Transgender Awareness Week

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — This week, people and organizations around the country are observing Transgender Awareness Week to raise visibility about transgender people and address issues they face.

“We’re all essentially fighting a battle for our lives, and although you might not understand us, we do exist and we don’t mean you any harm,” said Madeleine Croll, a transgender woman and political scientist.

“You don’t have to understand us to respect our right to exist. I understand that there’s a lot of confusion. ‘I don’t get it. I don’t understand.’ I don’t need you to understand, you don’t need to, you just need to recognize and respect,” Croll said.

The week leads up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, which honors the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of violence.

“We commemorate our dead and our reaffirming our commitment to the living,” Croll said.

The Valley AIDS Council also believes in creating safe spaces for transgender people, which includes access to gender affirming care.

“Predominantly with hormone replacement therapy that we provide our transgender community to embark on that journey of self-identifying, self-acceptance, and becoming who they who they truly are,” said Steven Cano, Valley AIDS Council Community Mobilization/HIV Prevention.

And with events like a Trans Pride Market show.

“So Trans Awareness Week is very important, and it’s very core to the mission and the work that we do here at the Valley AIDS Council,” said Cano, who hopes it will create visibility and a better world for transgender people.

The Trans Pride Market will take place this Saturday in McAllen at 300 South 2 nd St. from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will be indoors due to weather.

