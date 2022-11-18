Galaxy S23 series might get an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Qualcomm confirmed the Galaxy S23 series would run on its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor even before launching the new System-on-Chip (SoC). The processor is now official, as Qualcomm unveiled the next-gen flagship SoC that will power future Android devices this week.

While we’ll have to wait until next year for the Galaxy S23, an exciting rumor is already swirling. An insider claims that not only will every Galaxy S23 model have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but Samsung might receive an exclusive version of the chip for the S23.

Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe said on Twitter that the Galaxy S23 series might have a different Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip than flagships from other Android vendors.

The move wouldn’t necessarily be surprising. After all, Qualcomm and Samsung inked a massive chip deal a few months ago after the Galaxy S22 chip disappointment. Samsung’s Exynos 2200 turned out to be a colossal failure that forced Samsung to change its chip strategy.

But Ice Universe looked at early benchmark results for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. He discovered that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 chip might run at a higher frequency than other Gen 2 SoCs.

Furthermore, he found different model numbers for the same chip. This indicates that Qualcomm might be making several Gen 2 variants that would meet the needs of various clients.

Finally, the leaker said it’s confirmed that the Galaxy S23 will feature an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor next year, posting another Geekbench score.

Like Korean Samsung Galaxy S-series buyers, Europeans always used to get the Exynos-powered version of the latest flagship. It’s what happened with the Galaxy S22 series this year. The Exynos 2200 throttling problems were discovered in Korea but also impacted buyers in the EU.

It doesn’t matter if Samsung gets a custom Gen 2 chip inside the Galaxy S23. All the new Snapdragon 8 has to do is offer performance, efficiency, and stability that’s slightly better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus that powers Samsung’s 2022 foldables to be a winner.

The Samsung insider also noted that his Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 specs leak was accurate. But you don’t need leaks any longer to understand what the next-gen flagship SoC can bring to mobile phones. We’ve covered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launch at this link.