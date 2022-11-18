Charity in honor of loved one collects dolls for children in West Virginia
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — For the past four years, Loren Cardwell has been giving away Barbie dolls in honor of his late wife, Donna. It’s called Donna’s Dolls.
Loren had been buying Donna the dolls for decades and, when she died in 2018, he decided to start a charity in her name.Family collects Hot Wheels for West Virginia children in honor of loved one
“We don’t know what these children are going through. If you’re in the hospital, in a wheelchair and you got a doll that’s in a wheelchair like you. Think what that does for the kid,” Loren Cardwell said.
In 2021, Loren gave away nearly 2,000 dolls.Close
For information on how to help, visit the Donna's Dolls Facebook page by clicking here .
