ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

TSA gives recommendations on how to travel with Thanksgiving food

(CNN) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and those who have to travel to celebrate may be wondering how to transport their meals properly. Well, don’t fret. The Transportation Security Administration is here to help. On their “What Can I Bring?” feature on their website, they recommend you avoid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy