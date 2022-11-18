Read full article on original website
You're Already Behind on Your Black Friday Shopping — ‘It Actually Started in October'
At this point, Black Friday feels like as much of an American tradition as Thanksgiving. Thursday comes with turkey and Detroit Lions football, and Friday brings doorbusters. But in recent years, at least partially because of the pandemic, Black Friday has expanded from one day into a whole season of sales. And in case you hadn't noticed, it's already started.
