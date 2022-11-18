Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.

