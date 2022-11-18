ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
Suspected gunman in Spring Street double homicide in custody, police say

ATLANTA - In Midtown, Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal double shooting just outside the Spectrum on Spring apartments where investigators said two people took their last breaths. According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, when police arrived at the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the...
ATLANTA, GA
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity

Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

