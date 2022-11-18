ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
wbtw.com

Georgia man carjacked at gunpoint by teens; 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens Wednesday evening at a Savannah gym. The victim was not injured during the carjacking. The incident occurred Wednesday near Champion’s Unlimited Martial Arts at 10010 Abercorn Street. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

Screven County Fugitive Located in Bulloch Using Drone

Ralph Futch, a man wanted in Screven County, was located in Clito on Thursday near the Dollar General and arrested. Wanted on several felony warrants for burglary and possession of methamphetamine, Futch fled from Screven County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. On Thursday, SCSO advised that he was possibly in Clito near the Dollar General. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Doug Harrell requested assistance with a drone for aerial surveillance. BCSO Investigator Will Sims responded with a drone and located Futch. He was arrested without incident.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a middle schooler was sent to the hospital Thursday night in Evans County after a high school basketball game. The Evans County Charter School System said a fight broke out in the parking lot. They say two teens, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted two Claxton High and Middle school students.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCAD grad talks about his work on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film. That includes a former WSAV employee turned underwater camera specialist. Marc Casey worked on the film as an underwater camera technician and assistant. He joined WSAV live on First […]
SAVANNAH, GA

