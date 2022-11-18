Ralph Futch, a man wanted in Screven County, was located in Clito on Thursday near the Dollar General and arrested. Wanted on several felony warrants for burglary and possession of methamphetamine, Futch fled from Screven County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. On Thursday, SCSO advised that he was possibly in Clito near the Dollar General. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Doug Harrell requested assistance with a drone for aerial surveillance. BCSO Investigator Will Sims responded with a drone and located Futch. He was arrested without incident.

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO