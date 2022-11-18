Read full article on original website
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
wbtw.com
Georgia man carjacked at gunpoint by teens; 1 arrested
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens Wednesday evening at a Savannah gym. The victim was not injured during the carjacking. The incident occurred Wednesday near Champion’s Unlimited Martial Arts at 10010 Abercorn Street. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after...
Man injured in Chatham County shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
WJCL
Deputies: One man injured in Beaufort County shooting, investigation underway
BURTON, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beaufort County on Saturday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Colonial Heights in Burton shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday regarding a report of gunfire. No victims were found at the scene.
WJCL
Police: Shooting at Chatham County grocery store leaves 1 man injured
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a grocery store in Chatham County on Saturday night. According to the Chatham County Police Department, the shooting happened at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. The victim, a man, was taken to a...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in Bulloch County. Officials confirmed that five people were injured due to the accident.
allongeorgia.com
Screven County Fugitive Located in Bulloch Using Drone
Ralph Futch, a man wanted in Screven County, was located in Clito on Thursday near the Dollar General and arrested. Wanted on several felony warrants for burglary and possession of methamphetamine, Futch fled from Screven County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. On Thursday, SCSO advised that he was possibly in Clito near the Dollar General. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Doug Harrell requested assistance with a drone for aerial surveillance. BCSO Investigator Will Sims responded with a drone and located Futch. He was arrested without incident.
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
WJCL
Church Fire: Effingham County pastor says items lost due to overnight blaze
Investigators are working to learn what caused an early morning fire at a church in Effingham County. Early Friday morning, fire crews arrived on the scene at The Baptist Church at Ebenezer, located in Rincon on Ebenezer Road near Long Acre Road. Pastor Matt Hines says he found that some...
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
Good samaritans pull couple from fiery crash on Hwy. 67
Statesboro resident and good samaritan Vernon Osgood, who works for Yates Astro, was getting lunch at the convenience store located at the interstation where the crash occurred when he heard the crash. He did not see the actually impact, but saw one of the cars flipped over and noticed it was smoking.
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. An 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible. The woman driving the convertible was trapped underneath. According to the […]
Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car
POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
Venus Mincey-White named Clerk of Bulloch County Board of Commissioners
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announces the appointment of Venus Mincey-White to serve as Clerk of the Board. Mrs. Mincey-White will begin her new position on Monday, November 28, 2022. Mrs. Mincey-White has served as a Deputy Clerk for Bulloch County Probate Court since August 2016. She received her...
wtoc.com
Young girl cut during fight after high school basketball game in Evans Co.
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after a middle schooler was sent to the hospital Thursday night in Evans County after a high school basketball game. The Evans County Charter School System said a fight broke out in the parking lot. They say two teens, allegedly from Statesboro, assaulted two Claxton High and Middle school students.
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
SCAD grad talks about his work on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues to roar at the box office, WSAV is discovering more local connections to the blockbuster film. That includes a former WSAV employee turned underwater camera specialist. Marc Casey worked on the film as an underwater camera technician and assistant. He joined WSAV live on First […]
