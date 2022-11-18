ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

Rev. Lewis Stewart and colleagues discuss Stewart's legacy in the community

Community leader and United Christian Leadership Ministry founder and president Revered Lewis Stewart is retiring. Stewart's remarkable work in Rochester has led to policy changes related to criminal justice, relationship-building among groups, and a push for peace at a time when the city has seen stretches of violence. Stewart will...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester remembers local civil rights activist

Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson

Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Marketplace Mall to add five new tenants, senior living facility

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Marketplace Mall will welcome five new tenants in the new year, plus a new senior living facility the following year. ZOKE, Floor and Décor, Pita Chik, and Juan & Maria’s are slated to open in 2023, with Marketplace Senior Apartments following in 2024.
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

TAKE 5 $37K Winning Ticket Sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player won the top prize for the November 16th evening drawing. The winning ticket was worth $37,206.50. The ticket was purchased at Wegmans, on Calkins Road. The post TAKE 5 $37K Winning Ticket Sold in Rochester appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

Student loan debt relief application now live

The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief Program is formally open for applications. This program was announced by President Joe Biden in August, which will cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers and up to $20,000 for previous and current Pell Grant recipients. When the application initially...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Frizzy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County

Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Lowry, Broadnax help Hilton end 28-year title drought in football

The last time Hilton football raised the Section V championship trophy over their heads was 1994. That all ended in 2022 as junior running back Robert Lowry and senior Jeffery Broadnax combined for 356 yards rushing as the Cadets crushed Webster-Schroeder 40-7 in the Class A Section V title game.
HILTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy