wxxinews.org
Rev. Lewis Stewart and colleagues discuss Stewart's legacy in the community
Community leader and United Christian Leadership Ministry founder and president Revered Lewis Stewart is retiring. Stewart's remarkable work in Rochester has led to policy changes related to criminal justice, relationship-building among groups, and a push for peace at a time when the city has seen stretches of violence. Stewart will...
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers local civil rights activist
Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
A firsthand look at what Rochester donations are doing for Ukrainians
As more cities in Eastern Ukraine are liberated, shipments from RocMaidan can reach families who’ve lost everything after living under Russian rule for months.
wxxinews.org
Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson
Rochester City School Board Commissioner James Patterson says it's time for him to speak out against a number of issues related to the City School District and the Board. In an opinion piece entitled, "Dismantling Barriers to Educational Learning and Success," Patterson outlines the challenges he thinks are plaguing the district and how he thinks the system is opposed to change. He also addresses what he calls unhealthy depictions of division among board members.
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
Save Rochester to donate Thanksgiving baskets to families of homicide victims
Officials said that each basket will be sent to families on November 21 and they encourage those who are interested to register.
13 WHAM
Marketplace Mall to add five new tenants, senior living facility
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Marketplace Mall will welcome five new tenants in the new year, plus a new senior living facility the following year. ZOKE, Floor and Décor, Pita Chik, and Juan & Maria’s are slated to open in 2023, with Marketplace Senior Apartments following in 2024.
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
TAKE 5 $37K Winning Ticket Sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player won the top prize for the November 16th evening drawing. The winning ticket was worth $37,206.50. The ticket was purchased at Wegmans, on Calkins Road. The post TAKE 5 $37K Winning Ticket Sold in Rochester appeared first on Shore News Network.
thestylus.org
Student loan debt relief application now live
The Federal Student Loan Debt Relief Program is formally open for applications. This program was announced by President Joe Biden in August, which will cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers and up to $20,000 for previous and current Pell Grant recipients. When the application initially...
Sad letter to Santa has Newark family asking schools to do more about bullying
Carney says since 3rd grade, her 11-year granddaughter Kaitlin Brewster has been subjected to all kinds of bullying in the classroom.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
Purses, purses and more purses. Here's why Pursapalooza is a big deal in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA — You can never have just one purse. You may need more than one to match your outfits, and extras are necessary so you can change them out for the seasons. And by visiting Pursapalooza on Saturday, you really can keep up with the latest trends and styles, according to Wood Library Executive Director Jenny Goodemote.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
13 WHAM
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
westsidenewsny.com
Lowry, Broadnax help Hilton end 28-year title drought in football
The last time Hilton football raised the Section V championship trophy over their heads was 1994. That all ended in 2022 as junior running back Robert Lowry and senior Jeffery Broadnax combined for 356 yards rushing as the Cadets crushed Webster-Schroeder 40-7 in the Class A Section V title game.
