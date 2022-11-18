Read full article on original website
Arlington event calendar highlights (Nov. 21-27)
Morning Notes
Safety Changes for Deadly Intersection — “Neighbors say Gwendolyn Hayes was the third pedestrian killed near the Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive intersection and they waited more than a month after her death to hear plans to improve safety there… Arlington County officials revealed the results of a month-long study of the Vision Zero Critical Crash team. The plan is to add more bollards around medians and curbs, adding a darker crosswalk markings and more crossing signs… The county has planned a four way stop sign evaluation — to be completed in 2023.” [WJLA]
Arlington home hunt highlights for Nov 18, 2022
Hello Arlington and happy Friday! It looks to be a cold weekend ahead so be sure to bundle up. According to Homesnap, there are currently 548 homes for sale. Those homes for sale include, 35 townhomes, 185 detached homes and 328 condos. Here’s a look at some of the open...
Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Crystal City-National Landing
A walkable, urban district, Crystal City-National Landing is minutes from the center of Washington, D.C., the Pentagon and attractions around the region. An urban neighborhood located in the southeastern corner of Arlington, Crystal City offers stunning views of D.C., great restaurants, cafes and specialty stores. Crystal City-National Landing blends the best of both city living and urban outdoors.
Two designs emerge for a community space where Inner Ear Studios used to be
Two design concepts have emerged for a temporary outdoor arts space where Inner Ear Studios, the epicenter of the D.C. punk scene, used to be. Last year, Arlington County acquired two parcels of land — 2700 S. Nelson Street and 2701 S. Oakland Street — and the warehouse that sits on it, which housed Inner Ear, a Ben & Jerry’s catering outfit and, temporarily, part of Arlington Food Assistance Center, while its main building was under renovation.
More airbag thefts targeting Hondas reported Thursday
Another airbag theft spree has happened in Arlington. The spree was reported to police Thursday morning in the Long Branch Creek neighborhood. Airbags were stolen from nine Honda vehicles, according to Arlington County police. Dozens and dozens of such thefts have been reported so far this year. The latest thefts...
