Safety Changes for Deadly Intersection — “Neighbors say Gwendolyn Hayes was the third pedestrian killed near the Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive intersection and they waited more than a month after her death to hear plans to improve safety there… Arlington County officials revealed the results of a month-long study of the Vision Zero Critical Crash team. The plan is to add more bollards around medians and curbs, adding a darker crosswalk markings and more crossing signs… The county has planned a four way stop sign evaluation — to be completed in 2023.” [WJLA]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO