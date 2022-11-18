Read full article on original website
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
newbernnow.com
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
WITN
Lenoir County student’s video wins state award and $2,000 for school
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high schooler in the East is using the challenges presented to her by COVID-19 as a stepping stone for community support. South Lenoir High School senior Ricki Lane participated in the High School Video Contest, which was sponsored by the North Carolina School Board Association.
Tim Reeder declared winner of NC House District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas on Friday of the votes cast in the Nov. 8 election show Tim Reeder as the official winner of the NC House District 9 race. The race was held between Reeder, a Republican, and Brian Farkas, the incumbent Democrat. The unofficial returns on Election Day had Reeder with 15,069 […]
newbernnow.com
AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern
For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
cbs17
Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
wcti12.com
Craven Community College barbers give out free haircuts ahead of holidays
NEW BERN, Craven County — At the Omega Center in New Bern, people lined up to get free haircuts. It was all thanks to the Craven Community College (CCC) barbers. The barbers said that every Saturday of the month, they go and give out free haircuts. They said it...
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
neusenews.com
Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services: Child Support Agent II
Work in this class involves the initiation, organization, and enforcement of child support orders in the Child Support Enforcement (IV-D) program. This agent is involved in establishment of paternity and new support orders. This position will require in-depth investigation and preparation of cases for court, the enforcement and modification of court support orders, variables affecting a case and the independent role in presenting cases (with the attorney) in the courtroom.
WITN
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
Woman didn’t know her NC home was foreclosed and sold to highest bidder, lawyer says
Now she’s sleeping on a friend’s couch after an HOA sold the house, her attorney says.
Rocky Mount considering swapping out city buses for ride share vans
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount is exploring the possibility of switching out its Tar River Transit city bus system for a network of city-run ride shares that would work like Uber or Lyft. Interim City Manager Peter Varney told WRAL News that the North Carolina Department of Transportation...
neusenews.com
Teacher Kaylah Blount is using her TikTok success to promote growth in math
Rochelle Middle School math teacher Kaylah Blount is TikTok famous and on her way to break through 100,000 followers. She uses math as a creative way to reach people across the world. “I just want to keep growing,” said Blount. “I want to keep reaching more parents, more students, more...
waynegov.com
Wayne County DSS Celebrates Adoption Day
The Wayne County Department of Social Services is celebrating National Adoption Day by wearing green and inviting the public to learn more about adoption and foster care. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of all the children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
WITN
WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
wcti12.com
ENC police department still feeling strain of officer shortages
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — One Eastern North Carolina Police Department is finding new ways to recruit and retain officers amid the nationwide police shortage. At the Jacksonville Police Department, they are hiring police trainees and taking them in through a Basic Law Enforcement Training program, something that's out of the norm as they try to get more officers in the door.
