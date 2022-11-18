ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Tim Reeder declared winner of NC House District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas on Friday of the votes cast in the Nov. 8 election show Tim Reeder as the official winner of the NC House District 9 race. The race was held between Reeder, a Republican, and Brian Farkas, the incumbent Democrat. The unofficial returns on Election Day had Reeder with 15,069 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern

For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Wayne County town close to regaining financial control from state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small Wayne County town could soon regain administrative control of its finances from the state. N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson attended a meeting of the Pikeville Town Commission on Monday to deliver the news, according to a Wednesday news release from the state government.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Help Wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services: Child Support Agent II

Work in this class involves the initiation, organization, and enforcement of child support orders in the Child Support Enforcement (IV-D) program. This agent is involved in establishment of paternity and new support orders. This position will require in-depth investigation and preparation of cases for court, the enforcement and modification of court support orders, variables affecting a case and the independent role in presenting cases (with the attorney) in the courtroom.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
waynegov.com

Wayne County DSS Celebrates Adoption Day

The Wayne County Department of Social Services is celebrating National Adoption Day by wearing green and inviting the public to learn more about adoption and foster care. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of all the children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

WITN says goodbye to Meteorologist Phillip Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mainstay of weather forecasting in Eastern Carolina is wrapping up an over three-decade career in meteorology. WITN Meteorologist Phillip Williams is stepping down from the First Alert weather team after the 11 p.m. newscast Friday. With 35 years of experience, Phillip has been a comforting...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC police department still feeling strain of officer shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — One Eastern North Carolina Police Department is finding new ways to recruit and retain officers amid the nationwide police shortage. At the Jacksonville Police Department, they are hiring police trainees and taking them in through a Basic Law Enforcement Training program, something that's out of the norm as they try to get more officers in the door.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

