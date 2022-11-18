Multiple injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova: Metro Fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
The crash between a box truck and a minivan happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road.Close
The CHP said a large box truck lost control while driving eastbound, and it ended up crossing a landscaping median, crashing into a minivan.
According to the CHP, a woman was driving the minivan and had a child as a passenger. The woman was seriously injured and life-flighted to a hospital. The child had minor to moderate injuries and was also taken to a hospital.Man dies in head-on crash near Rio Vista; adult and several children taken to hospital
The man driving the box truck was injured as well and taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as moderate to major.
Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
