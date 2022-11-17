Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Jefferson, Vikings look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss
Speaking Monday to reporters, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson said Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was "embarrassing" and "a disaster all around" for the Vikings, who next play on Thanksgiving night.
Commanders will activate defensive end Young to 53-man roster
The 6-5 Commanders will activate defensive end Chase Young to the 53-man roster, but Washington coach Ron Rivera was non-committal about Young's timeline, saying he's still not sure if he'll play on Sunday.
No. 7 Baylor aims for improvement vs. McNeese State
No. 7 Baylor is beginning to jell after breaking even against two of the nation’s best teams and will look
Falcons' Kyle Pitts placed on IR; surgery likely, per source
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham have both been put on injured reserve, with a source telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that surgery is likely for Pitts.
