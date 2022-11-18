NEAH BAY – We got an update on the wildfires burning on the Makah Indian Reservation from Tribe Chairman TJ Greene Friday morning. He said the strong winds died down overnight, which allowed the grounded DNR helicopters to begin water drops this morning. Greene said fire crews on the ground were able to stop the fires from spreading and the fires were shrinking in size.

NEAH BAY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO