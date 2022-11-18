Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Family of woman who died in Forks jail after guard abuse receives $1 million settlement
Editor’s note: This story focuses on suicide, self-harm and other topics related to psychiatric distress. If you or a loved one is in crisis, resources are available at: st.news/resources. The story also includes descriptions of sexual assault. The family of a 23-year-old woman who took her life in a...
My Clallam County
Six detained following 2-year WSP marijuana investigation
PORT ANGELES – Six Clallam County men were detained and released Wednesday as a result of a two-year investigation by the Washington State Patrol’s Cannabis Enforcement Team. With the help of OPNET agents, three marijuana grow operations were simultaneously raided. Detective Sgt. Eric Munger with the Clallam County...
Washington Town To Pay $1 Million to Family of Woman Who Died by Suicide in Jail After Being Harassed by Guard
The small town of Forks, Washington, will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit, first reported by Reason last year, filed by the family of a young Native American woman who committed suicide in jail after being harassed by a guard with a long history of misconduct complaints. That guard,...
My Clallam County
Sheriff’s investigators ask for help in locating missing Port Angeles woman
PORT ANGELES – Friday morning at about 6:15 Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a missing person report on the 300 block of Dietz Road in Port Angeles. 73 year old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien was reported missing by her husband who last saw her at their residence the night before, before he went to bed. Maggie was not home in the morning.
My Clallam County
Update: Searchers find missing Port Angeles woman deceased
PORT ANGELES -A 73-year-old Port Angeles woman who was reported missing Friday, has been found deceased. At about 6:30 pm Friday, search and rescue teams from Clallam and Jefferson Counties, assisted by a Washington State Patrol aviation team, located 73-year-old Margaret “Maggie” O’Brien. Her body was found about 100 yards into a wooded area in the area of upper Mount Pleasant Road. Sheriff’s officials say the cause of death is suspected to be of natural causes.
KOMO News
3 wildfires burning on Makah Indian Reservation, evacuation orders issued
Three wildfires are burning on the Makah Indian Reservation in Clallam County Thursday. The fires are burning near Cape Flattery, Hobuck Beach and in the interior of the reservation, according to Makah Tribal Council Chairman T.J. Greene. As of noon, the fire burning near Cape Flattery had burned about 100...
q13fox.com
Fire near Neah Bay prompts evacuations, school closures
NEAH BAY, Wash. - A wildfire at the far northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula prompted more than 100 people to evacuate neighborhoods in Neah Bay on Thursday, and nearby schools have closed. The fire is burning on the remote Makah Indian reservation near Hobuck Lake, Makah Tribal Chairman T.J....
My Clallam County
Makah fires: Wind dies and choppers are in the air as firefighters make progress
NEAH BAY – We got an update on the wildfires burning on the Makah Indian Reservation from Tribe Chairman TJ Greene Friday morning. He said the strong winds died down overnight, which allowed the grounded DNR helicopters to begin water drops this morning. Greene said fire crews on the ground were able to stop the fires from spreading and the fires were shrinking in size.
My Clallam County
Where did the $14.5M in infrastructure funds to Clallam County go?
CLALLAM COUNTY – The new federal “Infrastructure Law” awarded funds to pay for six transportation projects in Clallam County this year totaling nearly $14.5 million. Five of those were formula funding, based on a disbursement system set by Congress; the sixth and largest was an $8.6 million competitive grant awarded to the Port of Port Angeles.
My Clallam County
PA Council agrees to raise property taxes
PORT ANGELES – The Port Angeles City Council has passed two property tax levy increases to go towards next year’s budget. This week, the council unanimously agreed to raise property taxes by one percent as allowed under state law each year. They also agreed to levying an additional 10 cents per every $1,000 of assessed value, for the fireman’s pension.
