Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
Bulloch County BOE names new cohort of REACH Scholars
The Bulloch County Board of Education recently held its annual reception and signing for its newest selected cohort of 2023 REACH Program scholars. The REACH Program is a needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program which helps financially supplement many first-generation students across Georgia. Becoming a REACH scholar ensures these students can academically thrive in a university of their choice without the barrier of financial constraints, which can squelch their academic potential.
GS Libraries designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center
Georgia Southern University Libraries is now a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries are one of two official PTRCs in Georgia.
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
School calendar survey for families: Give input by Nov. 28, at 3 p.m.
Bulloch County Schools is seeking input from families as it begins preparing the 2024 to 2025 school calendar to present to the Board of Education for approval. You can provide feedback to this Fiscal Year 2025 calendar via an online survey that is posted to the school district’s website. The survey will close on Monday, November 28, at 3 p.m.
City and university partner to hold housing crisis forum
It’s no secret that housing prices have increased in Statesboro, but what factors have led to this? On November 2nd, the Georgia Southern student chapter of the International City-County Managers Association (ICMA) hosted an Affordable Housing Crisis Forum at the Carroll Building on the Statesboro campus to discuss this issue.
Global marketing executive and national trial lawyer to speak at Georgia Southern’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies
Georgia Southern University has named two speakers for the University’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 and 13. Approximately 2,100 students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees this semester during ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah. Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.
Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education
Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
