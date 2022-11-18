ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Bulloch County BOE names new cohort of REACH Scholars

The Bulloch County Board of Education recently held its annual reception and signing for its newest selected cohort of 2023 REACH Program scholars. The REACH Program is a needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program which helps financially supplement many first-generation students across Georgia. Becoming a REACH scholar ensures these students can academically thrive in a university of their choice without the barrier of financial constraints, which can squelch their academic potential.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

GS Libraries designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center

Georgia Southern University Libraries is now a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries are one of two official PTRCs in Georgia.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City and university partner to hold housing crisis forum

It’s no secret that housing prices have increased in Statesboro, but what factors have led to this? On November 2nd, the Georgia Southern student chapter of the International City-County Managers Association (ICMA) hosted an Affordable Housing Crisis Forum at the Carroll Building on the Statesboro campus to discuss this issue.
Grice Connect

Global marketing executive and national trial lawyer to speak at Georgia Southern’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies

Georgia Southern University has named two speakers for the University’s fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 and 13. Approximately 2,100 students will graduate with associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees this semester during ceremonies in Statesboro and Savannah. Candidates will have the option to choose the location where they would like to graduate.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Citizen takes initiative and steps up to expand STEM education

Statesboro resident, Georgia Southern alum, and STEM education fan Mark Fuller visited the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library with his son one day not long ago and noticed that their 3D printer in the lobby was not working. When he offered to help them fix it, that started a conversation with Cindy Hatchell, assistant manager at the library, about what else he could contribute to the library’s programming.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy