Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works

By Miyoshi Price
 3 days ago
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue.

It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center.

"It's a long time overdue," said Eric Pontius. "And we're really excited to see it coming". Eric Pontius is the owner of Bar One Catering.  He arrived twenty years ago and said many facilities were not in the city of Desert Hot Springs.

The Mayor of Desert Hot Springs made it clear that projects like the public safety campus promised over the years will start construction as soon as next year.

"Really going to focus on the new fire station, and the new public safety campus, and what those will bring for the city of desert hot springs and how that will enhance our public safety," said Scott Matas, Mayor of Desert Hot Springs.

"We have our general fund balance over $13 million," said Mayor Matas. "And the tax revenues are written the reserves are strong, the city of Desert Hot Springs and I don't need to speak to that anymore. We continue to try to convince people it's the truth, it's on paper is a fact. City of Desert Hot Springs is financially stable"

