LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has launched a letter-writing campaign to show support to veterans in their care at LaSalle and four other residential homes. “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign encourages service organizations, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of appreciation and support to veterans at the state veterans’ homes in LaSalle, Anna, Chicago, Manteno, and Quincy. The program was started in 2020 and has already delivered hundreds of letters to residents who were unable to visit with family and friends. To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs or through the IDVA website www2.Illinois.Gov/Veterans.

LASALLE, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO