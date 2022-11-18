ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman.

The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire.

According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8, 2011, near the Factoria Mall in Bellevue. Her car was later found in a church parking lot near Frisby’s apartment.

Sinclair was reported to be visiting Frisby before her disappearance.

On Dec. 10, 2011, search and rescue volunteers searched a wooded area around Coal Creek Parkway and Factoria Boulevard in Bellevue, but found no evidence. Since then, there have been no signs of communication with Sinclaire and she hasn’t been seen or heard from.

Redmond police said the case went cold until it was reopened last year on the 10th anniversary of Sinclaire’s disappearance.

According to the police department, “extensive investigations, numerous search warrants, and advancements in DNA technology” allowed detectives to gather enough evidence to arrest Frisby and charge him with second-degree murder.

Frisby was taken into custody at his apartment in Los Angeles by Redmond detectives, with help from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Frisby is currently awaiting the extradition process in a Los Angeles jail.

“We never forgot Lorill and are grateful to have identified the person responsible for her tragic murder,” said Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe. “We hope this arrest can provide her family some closure.”

Sinclaire’s remains have still not been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Mitchell or Tolbert at 425-556-2500.

