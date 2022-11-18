ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
toofab.com

Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman

"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
TheDailyBeast

Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News

Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm.The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless, airing on Disney+, which purports to offer “fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process.”In episode five, titled “Memory,” Dr. Peter Attia tells the Australian actor that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
The Independent

‘Unfortunately, it’s done’: Zoe Kravitz reveals that Big Little Lies won’t return for season three

Zoe Kravitz has told fans to give up hope for a third season of Big Little Lies, as she claims it won’t return following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the ensemble drama revolved around a group of parents at a preparatory school who become involved in a murder investigation.Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern also featured in the show’s premiere season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.As well as directing the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée was known for spearheading...
People

People

355K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy