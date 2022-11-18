Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’
“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Ok Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Toned Abs In Skimpy Chanel Nipplekini For New Cover Shoot
Jennifer Aniston not only spilled the tea about what she's been going through the last few years, but she also wasn't afraid to pose nearly nude on the cover of Allure for their December issue. On the front page, the Friends alum, 53, flaunted her toned abs while wearing an...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Neurologists Explain Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Shocking’ Alzheimer’s News
Chris Hemsworth revealed on Friday that he has two genes that put him at a much higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease than the average person, but neurologists tell The Daily Beast that’s not necessarily cause for alarm.The revelation came during a recent episode of Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless, airing on Disney+, which purports to offer “fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better, and even reverse the aging process.”In episode five, titled “Memory,” Dr. Peter Attia tells the Australian actor that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Hints of an ‘Underlying Issue’ With Meghan Markle Indicate ‘All Is Not Well in Prince Harry’s World’ – Body Language Expert
According to one body language expert's analysis, "all is not well in Prince Harry's world" because there seems to be some "underlying issue" with Meghan Markle.
Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
‘Unfortunately, it’s done’: Zoe Kravitz reveals that Big Little Lies won’t return for season three
Zoe Kravitz has told fans to give up hope for a third season of Big Little Lies, as she claims it won’t return following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the ensemble drama revolved around a group of parents at a preparatory school who become involved in a murder investigation.Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern also featured in the show’s premiere season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.As well as directing the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée was known for spearheading...
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
