ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
RIO LINDA, CA
FOX40

‘Porch pirate’ targets Roseville home

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department are looking for a man who stole a package from the front porch of a home on Saturday. “As the holiday season approaches please keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and call Roseville PD as porch thefts tend to increase during the holidays,” the police department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Yuba City cold case suspect arrested in Mexico 23 years later

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 1999 Yuba City cold case was extradited to the United States after U.S. Marshal’s located them in Morales, Mexico, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Francisco Arellano, 51, was placed into the Sutter County Jail on Friday and is facing a homicide charge in connection […]
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy