A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO