Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old. He was last seen in the...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
KCRA.com
Bystander struck by car that drove into El Dorado County home, authorities say
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was hospitalized when a car drove through a home in El Dorado County, authorities said. Top stories from Saturday featured in video player above. The collision happened Friday night, the Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District said. The bystander was airlifted...
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
2news.com
Placer County Deputy's great timing results in arrest of two burglary suspects
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop who were involved in a burglary the deputy was responding to. On November 13th at 7:45 pm., a Placer County Sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary in progress call at the Auburn Valley Golf Club.
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide
YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
Vehicle found on railroad tracks, alleged DUI driver found nearby, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was arrested in Rocklin on Thursday accused of DUI after she and her vehicle were found along a railway in the city, according to the Rocklin Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped near the railroad at Rocklin Road and found a sedan parked between the […]
Man killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning house fire that killed a man in Rio Linda is now under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District officials. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 8250 block of Manhart Way in Rio Linda on reports that a home had caught fire.
‘Porch pirate’ targets Roseville home
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department are looking for a man who stole a package from the front porch of a home on Saturday. “As the holiday season approaches please keep an eye out for suspicious behavior and call Roseville PD as porch thefts tend to increase during the holidays,” the police department […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victims of deadly Pittsburg crash, including 3 children, identified
PITTSBURG, Calif. - The names and ages of the two adults and three children killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 were released Friday. The victims were identified as Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville and Vallejo residents Tiara Tucker, 27, Mariah Mihailovic, 5, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9.
KSBW.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
Yuba City cold case suspect arrested in Mexico 23 years later
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a 1999 Yuba City cold case was extradited to the United States after U.S. Marshal’s located them in Morales, Mexico, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Francisco Arellano, 51, was placed into the Sutter County Jail on Friday and is facing a homicide charge in connection […]
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
Fairfield police release footage of officer shooting man
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police released footage from Aug. 22 of an officer shooting a man in Fairfield. The footage, containing two body cameras and dispatcher audio of a 911 call, was released by the Fairfield Police Department Wednesday but they tweeted it out just after 6 p.m. Friday night.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Felon arrest, identity theft, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 27. Tyler Tallmadge Norwood, 29, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0