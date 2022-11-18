ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE (6:06 p.m.) - As of 6 p.m., all lanes of southbound Highway 101 at Marsh Street are open.
(5:45 p.m.) - A crash on Highway 101 was slowing southbound traffic through San Luis Obispo during the Thursday evening commute.

It happened at about 5:25 p.m. near the Marsh Street offramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as many as five vehicles were involved.

The #2 lane was blocked.

Another crash on southbound Highway 101 near the S. Higuera Street offramp was also impacting traffic.

In that case, the two vehicles involved were reported to be on the right-hand shoulder of the highway.

