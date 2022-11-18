Read full article on original website
Fentanyl suspected in death of 16-year-old El Cajon girl
An East County father is searching for justice after his 16-year-old daughter was discovered dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
Police investigate death of 17-year-old East County girl
La Mesa police are asking for the public's help in determining the circumstances leading up to the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found earlier this year.
1 Man Dead, 2 Others Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses at Mission Beach Rental
A man in his 20s died Tuesday and two other men in their 20s were revived from suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Mission Beach rental, authorities said. San Diego Police were sent to a residence in the 3200 block of Ocean View Walk after two of the men called to report that one in their group had passed out after the trio returned from a party.
Man, 30, Suffers Stab Wound to Back Near Downtown
A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said. A blood trail...
North County Woman Says She Caught Convicted Prowler Peeping Through Her Bathroom Window
A registered sex offender who's served time for peeping-related convictions is facing new charges after a North County woman says her security camera spotted him looking through her bathroom window as she showered. “I no longer feel safe in my own home. I’m not able to feel safe going outside...
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
2 Men Jailed in Fatal Suspected Gang Shooting in Spring Valley
Two suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that fatally wounded a man last summer in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir. Dejell Broadnax, 23, and Jordan Renee Mitchell, 28, are suspected in the death of 32-year-old Jorkim Rose on Aug. 16, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspected pier jumper rescued in Oceanside
One person was rescued after allegedly jumping off of the Oceanside Pier on Tuesday, said the Oceanside Fire Department in a press release.
Man Shot in Dispute Over Bathroom Used by Fellow Transients at Mira Mesa Park
Authorities reported a 22-year-old man was shot and a 30-year-old man was hit with the gun on Sunday at Westview Park in Mira Mesa. The homeless victims were confronted just before 7 p.m. by the shooter, who complained that his victim was not cleaning the bathroom that all three men were sleeping in, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police: Man shot for not keeping bathroom clean at Westview Park
A 22-year-old man was shot, and a 30-year-old man was hit with a gun at Westview Park in Mira Mesa, according to San Diego Police.
Authorities in pursuit of driver in possible stolen vehicle
Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver on the southbound 710 Freeway.
1 dead in possible overdose in Mission Beach
A man died and two others were recovering following a possible overdose incident at a Mission Beach home.
Man arrested in Vista on alleged possession of 'ghost gun'
A felon suspected of possessing a “ghost gun” in Vista was taken into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.
Elderly motorcyclist seriously hurt in solo Spring Valley crash
A 60-year-old man was badly hurt early Monday when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding on a street near Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities reported.
San Diego police dog, hero, survives 2nd stabbing in 4 months
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police K9, Karson, is recovering after surviving a second stabbing this year. Earlier on Monday, a family called San Diego Police saying their son was having mental health issues and trying to hit family members, and was carrying a knife. Officers got to the...
1 shot, another injured in attack at Mira Mesa park
One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
37-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the 1400 block of Rigel Street at 11:30 p.m. According to the officials, a woman was walking across the street when a vehicle struck her.
Parents react to son stopping Club Q gunman
ESCONDIDO, CALIF. – The man being called a hero for breaking up the shooting in Colorado relayed the violent night to his parents in Escondido. “He kicked the rifle and told other people to get that rifle out of here, and at the same time he was doing that he picked up the guy’s handgun. […]
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Ramona
An unidentified man suffered serious injuries early Monday when a car hit him as he was trying to cross a rural roadway in northeastern San Diego County, authorities said.
Woman struck by hit-and-run vehicle; suffers non-life threatening injuries
A 37-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Southcrest community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.
