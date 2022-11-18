ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Complaint alleges man threatened the lives of Sacramento city council members, candidate

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrY5u_0jF5PSTs00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A felony complaint alleges a man made threats against two sitting Sacramento City Council members and a candidate running for a seat on the chamber.

The targets of the threats were council members Katie Valenzuela and Mai Vang, as well as Karina Talamantes, who is a staffer for another council member. All three are women.

According to the complaint, Alexander Francis Hoch made the threats on Nov. 10.

The complaint alleges Hoch threatened the lives of the council members and the staffer. Valenzuela and Talamantes reportedly were also threatened in a way that made them fear for the safety of their immediate family.

The complaint adds that Hoch’s alleged threats carried a sense of intent and ability to be carried out.

Sacramento County District Anne Marie Schubert filed the complaint on Tuesday, five days after the threats were allegedly made.

