ouhsc.edu
Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health
EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
ouhsc.edu
OU College of Allied Health Team Honored by National Organization
The organization presents annual awards for Institutional Excellence and Innovation in Interprofessional Education and Collaborative Health Care. The College of Allied Health team receiving the award included: Jane Wilson, M.S., Ph.D., RDH, dean of the College; Katie Eliot, Ph.D., M.S., B.S., associate professor of Nutritional Sciences; Denise Bender, P.T., J.D., MEd, FNAP, David Ross Boyd Professor of Rehabilitation Sciences; and Margaret Robinson, MEd., associate director of Interdisciplinary Education at the OU Health Sciences Center. The recipients were recognized and presented their award-winning programs at the 2022 ASAHP Annual Conference in Long Beach, California.
ouhsc.edu
OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center to Host “Remarkable Conversation” on Diabetes Prevention
OKLAHOMA CITY -- OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and its community partners, Hunger Free Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, are on a path to cure diabetes through prevention. On Thursday, November 17, they invite the public to participate in a panel discussion on how to accomplish that goal.
ouhsc.edu
OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncologist Selected for the Robert A. Winn Career Development Award
OKLAHOMA CITY — Christina Washington, M.D., has been selected to join the second cohort of the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program, established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (Winn CDA). Washington is a gynecologic-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
