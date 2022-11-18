ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'For me, it's personal': 125-mile walk for foster youth

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpiJl_0jF5J7Le00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One step at a time, David Baker wants to help make sure no kid becomes homeless when they leave the foster care program.

"It's this impending doom," he says of the day they turn 18 and lose their support system. "It's sort of a dark and gloomy future. So how do you dream in an environment where your skies are covered in clouds and you know, it's not going to get better anytime soon."

That's why he's walking 125 miles this week, from the YMCA in Long Beach to the Border View YMCA in San Ysidro. He hopes his walk can raise awareness about the issues that plague this specific subset of people at risk for homelessness.

According to the National Foster Youth Initiative , 20% of kids in the foster system become homeless immediately after they turn 18. That number jumps to 31% in California. And 25% of kids in the foster system will experience homelessness at some point in the first four years after they leave the program.

Baker understands their situation. He grew up in a family that dealt with chronic homelessness. Then, as he puts it, he "twisted and tumbled" through the system for five years, starting when he turned 16.

He didn't find stability until he entered a YMCA program specifically for young adults.

"We know that foster youth need more support," says Justin Lipford, the San Diego YMCA Director of Community Engagement. He's joining Baker on the walk all week. "By the time they turn 18 and they're ready to look for any kind of housing opportunities, the YMCA is able to provide that."

The San Diego YMCA owns three apartment complexes specifically for young adults at risk of homelessness. They can house around 100 people at a time, putting them on a path to self-sufficiency.

"We give them the support and give them the counseling. We help them develop their networks, all in a hope that these things would be what they need, once they progressed to their 20s and 30s," says Lipford.

"For me, it's personal," adds Baker. "My number one hope is the community sees this as a community problem that requires community solutions...

"What we want to do is stop the flow. We don't want the future to include homelessness. So if we can work with these young people now, get them what they need now, we won't have to worry about them tomorrow."

Hundreds of people have joined Baker and Lipford on the walk throughout the week. Both men say they're feeling the pain of every mile, but it's worth it to help others live a better life.

"These programs are saving lives," says Lipford. "As long as that's happening, we're making progress."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments

Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to clear their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.It's part of the preparations for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.Business owners in the area say they have been affected by the city's near 62 percent rise in homelessness. Boutique Hotel Metropolitan owner, Nancy Downs said she doesn't feel safe for the first time in 25 years. "The homeless break our windows on a daily basis," said Downs. She said she's been a victim of multiple property crimes recently.The city will begin its sidewalk sweeps this weekend, while at the same time reaching out to the homeless offering various support services.While the cleanup is intended for the holiday festivities, to ensure everyone is safe, Downs said she hopes the outreach helps the homeless find shelter.The city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 5.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Applications open for Long Beach guaranteed income program

The application period opened Friday for Long Beach Pledge, the city’s guaranteed income pilot program designed to provide $500 a month for 12 months to 250 qualifying families with children. Through Jan. 17, 2023, applications will be accepted for single-income earner households below 100% of the federal poverty line...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families

Five hundred local families will get to do Thanksgiving properly thanks to the generosity of "Operation Gobble."Volunteers with the Rotary Club gave away meal boxes in Carson on Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel, located at 2 Civic Plaza Drive.This is the 31st year of "Operation Gobble." The event is held to benefit families with children in local cities struggling with food shortage.In addition to the meal boxes, families received a $25 grocery gift card to put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meals.For more information, visit Operation Gobble.
CARSON, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Lincoln Heights hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

Lincoln Heights -- Investigators are asking the public for help locating the driver who struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to a Los Angeles Police Department press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy