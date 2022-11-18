ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Bicyclist dies after traffic collision

Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Arriving a short...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo closes trails, issues mountain lion advisory

Amid multiple mountain lion sightings, the city of San Luis Obispo closed two open spaces, multiple trails and issued a wildlife advisory on Sunday. After receiving reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces over the past few days, the city closed both open spaces temporarily to the public. The closures includes hiking and biking trails.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in SLO

A San Luis Obispo man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Los Osos Valley Road on Thursday evening, authorities said in a news release. The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man,died from his injuries. Investigators are not naming the victim pending notification of his next of kin.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Four crashes in single day in SLO

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA

