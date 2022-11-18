Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Highway 154, Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured, two critically, in a collision Sunday evening in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road at Highway 154, where two vehicles had collided head-on, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
UPDATE: Man falls onto Hwy 101 from San Luis Obispo overcrossing
Northbound Highway 101 traffic was stopped at Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo following a report that a person was struck by a vehicle.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
Bicyclist dies after traffic collision
Incident occurred Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo. – On Thursday at around 7:09 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department and San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Arriving a short...
One dead in Thursday night bicyclist vs. car accident in SLO
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night, according to San Luis Obispo Police. The post One dead in Thursday night bicyclist vs. car accident in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo closes trails, issues mountain lion advisory
Amid multiple mountain lion sightings, the city of San Luis Obispo closed two open spaces, multiple trails and issued a wildlife advisory on Sunday. After receiving reports of mountain lion sightings in and around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces over the past few days, the city closed both open spaces temporarily to the public. The closures includes hiking and biking trails.
Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101
A homeless man was hospitalized after California Highway Patrol officers found him with major injuries on the side of Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. The post Homeless man hospitalized after CHP found him with major injuries on Highway 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in SLO
A San Luis Obispo man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Los Osos Valley Road on Thursday evening, authorities said in a news release. The bicyclist, a 58-year-old man,died from his injuries. Investigators are not naming the victim pending notification of his next of kin.
calcoastnews.com
Four crashes in single day in SLO
A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant. One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street
– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Looking Back to 1936: Businessmen blame traffic enforcement for loss of tourist trade
Posted: 6:30 am, November 18, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Businessmen ask end of safety drive; say tourist trade forced elsewhere. Whether Paso Robles should discontinue its present “safety drive” was discussed pro and con, during what was probably the liveliest meeting of the City Council in several years, Monday evening.
Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th
Here's our forecast The post Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 20th appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A mesmerizing pier, but watch for the cars!
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Along the central coast sits one of the state's most unique piers, complete with stunning views, eye-catching fish, dogs frolicking on the beach and birds – lots and lots of birds. It's all surrounding one of the few piers that the public...
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money
The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident
Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
