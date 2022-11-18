Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Rudy Giuliani Just Received The Best News From Prosecutors After Apartment Raid: 'Criminal Charges Are Not Coming'
Rudy Giuliani just discovered that he will not face criminal charges over foreign lobbying, 18 months after the FBI raided his Manhattan home and law office and took 16 electronic devices, including his cellphone and a computer belonging to his longtime assistant Jo Ann Zafonte. Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face...
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges
A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump convicted of illegally funneling Russian cash to Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and Sen. Rand Paul R-Ky., was convicted Thursday of illegally helping a Russian businessman contribute to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Jesse Benton "was convicted of conspiring to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a foreign...
‘Following Presidential Orders': Man Who Blamed Trump for Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
A federal judge on Friday sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to 3 years in prison. Dustin Byron Thompson was convicted in April by a jury that took less than three hours to...
