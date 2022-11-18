ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students

No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

