Is it just me or did that loss feel different than the rest? I can't quite put my finger on it, but something felt…amiss. This week was a rollercoaster of emotions. For players, coaches, and fans, it's difficult to go from an uplifting overtime triumph on Sunday to another defeat four days later. I said on "Packers Unscripted" going into the Detroit game that Green Bay could turn around the complexion of its season in a span of 11 days. Instead, the Packers went 1-2 and here we are.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO