Atlanta, GA

The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
Clayton News Daily

Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Falcons fight way past Chicago Bears

Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Patterson pieced together several key...
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Bears Coach, Justin Fields Discuss QB’s Injury Sustained vs. Falcons

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder on the final drive of Sunday’s 27–24 loss to the Falcons, he confirmed to reporters after the game. Fields was seen favoring his shoulder late in Sunday’s loss, which was in addition...
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

NFLPA Investigating Concussion Status of Rams QB Matthew Stafford

View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion for the second time in three weeks, and the NFL players union is looking into the situation. The NFLPA is “monitoring” how the team handles...
Clayton News Daily

Jamaal Williams scores trio of TDs as Lions surprise Giants

Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising the New York Giants 31-18 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while...
DETROIT, MI
Clayton News Daily

Falcons, Bears Tied at Halftime as Cordarrelle Patterson Makes History

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and Chicago Bears (3-7) played to their records during Sunday's first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, tied at 17 apiece with big plays and missed opportunities aplenty. With the Falcons coming off a mini-bye week, the question of being rusty vs. fresh needed to be answered -...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders

View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley

View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

How the Commanders Saved Their Season

A big shift is underway at the game’s most important position for the Commanders—and we’ll get to that in a second—but, interestingly enough, with that going on, Ron Rivera’s leading Washington out of the wilderness is more about staying the course everywhere else than anything else.
WASHINGTON, DC
Clayton News Daily

Broncos Waive Running Back Melvin Gordon

View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos are waiving running back Melvin Gordon III, the team announced on Monday. After Gordon began his career with the Chargers, he signed a two-year deal with Denver prior to the 2020 season. Gordon re-signed with the Broncos on a one-year deal as a free agent last offseason, despite the fact that Javonte Williams was emerging as the starter.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Raiders dispatch Broncos in OT

Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime, and the visiting Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday. Carr finished 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adams, who had seven catches for 141 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for Las Vegas (3-7).
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Josh Allen, Tyler Bass help Bills beat Browns in Detroit

Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area. James...
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

A few weeks ago, we talked about the sad state of fantasy running backs. Week 11 may be the ultimate lowlight. Only two running backs rushed for more than 90 yards (Josh Jacobs, 109; Isiah Pacheco, 107). Only six running backs scored more than 20 fantasy points; three of them – Tony Pollard, Jamaal Williams and Samaje Perine – are their team’s backups.
MINNESOTA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Cowboys dominate Vikings in battle of NFC heavyweights

Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the host Minnesota Vikings, winning 40-3 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Prescott completed 22-of-25 passes for Dallas (7-3) and didn't suffer any sacks in a near-perfect performance. He was bolstered by a rushing attack that saw Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combine for 122 yards on the ground. Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, while Pollard hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the air attack.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Clayton News Daily

Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two NFC East rivals face off for the Thanksgiving afternoon game in Dallas as the Cowboys (7-3) host the Giants (7-3) at AT&T Stadium. Both teams have identical records but the Cowboys are heavy home favorites. The Giants are coming off an upset loss at home versus the Lions, who are now 4-6, while the Cowboys are coming off a monster win versus the Vikings, handing them only their second loss of the season in a 40-3 trouncing.
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) out for season

Tennessee announced Sunday evening that quarterback Hendon Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday's loss to South Carolina and was done for the season. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy hopeful after guiding the Volunteers to major wins in the SEC and the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN

