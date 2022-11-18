ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe Gazette

Burgess column: A lot to give thanks for

Americans have a lot to give thanks for this year.  In this fall’s elections, the folks who think they should run things just because they think they’re better than the rest of us, lost.  It turns out that for most voters, politicians arguing that women should give up their most basic rights, that we can’t afford Social Security, and that it’s okay to storm the Capitol and kill a few people, are not attractive candidates and not a recipe for anything like democracy. Neither is whining that you didn’t really lose. It’s more like—a lot like—fascism, to force people to...
