ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyVsv_0jF5HFOd00

Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal.

POWDR, a Utah company identified as future owner of Holland Lake Lodge, is already in control of the Swan Valley resort, allege a couple of lawyers who are opponents of a lodge expansion proposal in a memo and review of public records.

But the memo also alleges a U.S. Forest Service permit in use by Holland Lake Lodge is no longer valid because changes to control of the resort voided the agreement.

“We believe Holland Lake Lodge, Inc., has already violated its USFS ‘Term Special Use Permit’ by its transactions with POWDR Corporation,” reads the Nov. 15 memo and records review addressed to “interested parties.”

Thursday, a Forest Service spokesperson was traveling and unavailable to fully address questions about the validity of the permit. However, spokesperson Tami MacKenzie said the Forest Service will continue to evaluate the issue.

“The information we have been given to date still has Christian Wohlfeil as the majority owner of Holland Lake Incorporated,” MacKenzie said in an email. “We will continue to look into this concern regarding current ownership and if something has changed we will take appropriate action.”

She also said the Forest Service will conduct an environmental assessment “at a minimum” if the expansion moves forward, contrary to an earlier preliminary decision to exempt the proposal from a thorough environmental review.

Holland Lake Lodge operates on public land in the Flathead National Forest under the special use permit, which is valid through 2036.

The Forest Service announced the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal this fall. The proposal noted owners Christian Wohlfeil and POWDR, of Park City, Utah, had submitted the joint application to expand and improve the resort.

Wohlfeil has owned and managed the resort for 20 years, according to the application. In an earlier interview, he said he recently sold minority shares to POWDR, which operates ski resorts and bills itself as an “adventure life” company.

But the memo released this week by lawyers George Corn and Daniel Browder alleges control of the joint venture between Wohlfeil and POWDR terminated the current permit and should have triggered an application for a new permit.

Corn and Browder, who live in Ravalli County, said they discussed their opposition to the project and subsequently conducted the review; they did the work independently of the Save Holland Lake group, which formed to fight the expansion.

In a brief email Thursday in response to questions about the permit and arrangement between POWDR and Wohlfeil, POWDR spokesperson Stacey Hutchinson disputed any changes, ostensibly to the special use permit.

“​​ There has been no change since we (Powdr) originally partnered with Christian and Holland Lake, LLC,” Hutchinson said in the email.

She declined to confirm POWDR is in control of the lodge and didn’t discuss the ownership structure.

The expansion proposal has drawn significant opposition, in part because of the resort’s location in the Swan Valley and its possible effects on grizzly bears, water quality and other resources.

The group that formed to oppose the project, Save Holland Lake, has said the Forest Service itself contributed to confusion and public distrust after it misstated the acreage covered in the current permit.

The current permit covers 10.53 acres. The expansion proposal discusses a project of 15 acres.

At meetings and in public comment, many members of the public also decried the agency’s initial decision to excuse the project from a thorough environmental review by granting a “categorical exclusion.” However, MacKenzie’s email Thursday noted the agency will conduct at least an environmental assessment if the project moves ahead.

In the meantime, the Nov. 15 memo from Corn and Browder calls into question the validity of the current permit itself, issued May 2017.

The memo states it is not suggesting POWDR has acted illegally.

However, it said corporations regularly try to get around “ownership and control” provisions, and it alleges the Forest Service has been remiss in its lack of scrutiny of the “joint venture” and the parties’ arrangements.

“POWDR’s corporate shenanigans may be legal, but they are precisely the sort of actions that the permit was drafted to address,” the memo said.

A permit provision states specific conditions terminate the permit “without any action by the authorized officer,” or Forest Supervisor. It cites as one example “termination upon change of control of the business entity.”

The current permit identifies Holland Lake Lodge as the “holder” and lists Wohlfeil as owner of the lodge.

The permit states the holder shall notify the Forest Service when a change in control “is contemplated,” and it defines changes in part as a “joint venture” or a third party having “ability to exercise management authority” of the business.

In the case of a change of control, the permit notes an application for a new permit must be submitted, but the Forest Service is not obligated to grant one.

Neither the Forest Service nor Wohlfeil or Hutchinson answered a question Thursdsay about when or whether POWDR or Wohlfiel notified the federal agency of changes.

But citing public records, the memo from Corn and Browder identifies changes it alleges already place control of Holland Lake Lodge in the hands of POWDR.

For example, Holland Lake Lodge transferred a liquor license to a separate Holland Lake Lodge Restaurant LLC, according to Department of Revenue records.

That limited-liability corporation is controlled by Justin Sibley, POWDR CEO, according to the Montana Department of Revenue records. The LLC, in turn, has a concession agreement with the lodge, which the memo said “allows the lodge to utilize the license that was formerly in its own name.”

“Without a liquor license, the Lodge — a destination resort that touts fine dining as one of its attractions — can’t legally sell alcohol, which would likely be a death blow,” the memo said.

The liquor license was transferred for $1,000, according to the DOR record. In Montana, liquor licenses can be sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

A 2022 report to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office from Holland Lake Lodge identifies Sibley and Tim Brennwald, of the same Park City address, as officers of the company. The Secretary of State documents are included in a presentation made in Seeley Lake earlier this week by Save Holland Lake and cited in the memo.

The same Secretary of State report strikes out references to Wohlfeil. It lists a mailing address in Park City for the “principal office” and is signed on behalf of Sibley in a power of attorney capacity.

The memo also notes Utah Secretary of State records show POWDR’s address in Park City as the same one listed as the legal address for the lodge by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office as of April 2021.

“This indicates that for the last 18 months, the Lodge’s corporate affairs … have been conducted by POWDR’s ‘legal department,'” the memo said.

The presentation made in Seeley and provided to the Daily Montanan notes a permit amendment dated August 2022 was signed by both Wohlfeil and the primary contact for the proposed expansion, POWDR’s Brian Stewart. Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele signed the document as well.

The presentation notes the signing took place “before the public was notified of a proposed project.”

In earlier interviews, Wohlfeil has said the property needs significant investment in infrastructure upgrades in order to operate sustainably for future generations. He has said he believes POWDR has the resources and vision to execute, as well as the ethic to do so responsibly, unlike some other organizations that have shown interest in the lodge.

Corn memo

The post POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Flathead National Forest: Decision on Holland Lake likely coming this week or next

If mapping at Holland Lake Lodge shows a proposed expansion will push “substantially” outside the current permitted acreage, the U.S. Forest Service would require an environmental assessment for the controversial project, according to the Flathead National Forest. A proposal to upgrade the Swan Valley resort and extend services into a winter season has sparked protest. […] The post Flathead National Forest: Decision on Holland Lake likely coming this week or next appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
GreenMatters

The Klamath River Dam Removal Map Shows the Scope of the Environmental Victory

For years, native tribes and environmentalists alike have pushed for the removal of the Klamath River Dam. Although it's used to provide hydroelectricity to nearby homes, it blocks salmon from migrating, doing both nearby tribes and the fish themselves a disservice. But finally, it was announced the dam is finally being removed — and the Klamath River dam removal map shows how much of the river will finally be able to flow freely.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Good News Network

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO

Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Missing Hiker in Olympic National Park Presumed Dead

A missing hiker who disappeared while hiking in the Olympic National Park is now presumed to be dead, officials note. This move comes as experts note that the hiker’s “survivability is not expected.”. The missing hiker, Laura Macke was reported missing on Wednesday, November 2. According to reports,...
105.5 The Fan

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
MyNorthwest

WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Feds resume study of restoring grizzlies to North Cascades

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental groups on Thursday hailed a decision by the Biden administration to resume studying whether grizzly bears should be restored to the remote North Cascades mountains in Washington state. The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said they would jointly prepare...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy