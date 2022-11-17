Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Related
The Break Presents – Lil Double 0
Rap will always have certain cities that take off during an era. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise is Lil Double 0, a 20 year-old who has only been rapping since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street rapper has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.
hotnewhiphop.com
Key Glock Honors Young Dolph On “PRE5L”
Today marks one year since the tragic death of Young Dolph. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, TN on Nov. 17th, 2021 as he was on his way to a turkey giveaway from Thanksgiving. In the last year, friends, family and members of the...
tri-statedefender.com
Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation
Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
actionnews5.com
‘He changed Memphis music forever’: Local hip-hop artist reflects on Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One local hip-hop artist is reflecting on the legacy of Young Dolph one year after he was tragically killed. The Memphis music scene has always had a major impact on the rest of the country. Memphis has several well-known greats who have transformed the music industry,...
‘He was so influential’: Boo Mitchell shares memories of Young Dolph, his legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Chances are if you’re a Memphis music fan, you probably remember where you were and what you were doing one year ago today when word got out that rap superstar Young Dolph had been killed. November 17, 2021, is a day many, including Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Boo Mitchell, say they’ll never […]
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
actionnews5.com
Community remembers Young Dolph by giving back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Young Dolph, Nov. 17 also commemorates the first official Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, founded to honor the late rapper’s memory by giving back to the community.
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. People who knew her well tell said she left a permanent mark on the Mid-South. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins...
Rapper deaths spark conversation about rap culture, gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a Hip Hop fan, it may be difficult to still comprehend that one year ago today rap sensation Young Dolph was murdered in Memphis. The deadly shootings of high-profile rap superstars such as Young Dolph and many others are sparking a conversation about rap culture and gun violence in society. […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Drops New Song “No Statements” From Jail
Young Dolph’s artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, respond to murder suspect’s new song. While the city of Memphis is celebrating the contributions and efforts of Young Dolph to lift his community, it appears that a suspect in his murder case is looking to capitalize off of the one-year anniversary of his death.
Bond set for man accused of conspiracy to commit murder in Young Dolph killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond has been set for the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph. Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). He has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His bond has been set...
COGIC Evangelist Louise D. Patterson dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ and the Memphis faith-based community are mourning the passing of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson. COGIC leaders tell WREG Patterson passed away Sunday. She was 84. Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings, Incorporated. She was also the widow of COGIC Presiding Bishop GE Patterson. […]
tri-statedefender.com
Black Men Crowned Awards – Take 2
The 2nd annual Black Men Crowned Awards Show, highlighting Black men in various industries who are leaving an imprint in Memphis, is scheduled for Dec. 10th at The Kent. Black Men Crowned was created by Memphis native Justin Hart, winner of a Grammy and a NAACP Image award as a producer.
gotigersgo.com
No. 13 Memphis Falls to No. 3 Kentucky
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 13-ranked University of Memphis rifle team fell to No. 3 Kentucky, 4734-4691, on Sunday morning at the R.F. Fogelman Rifle Range in Memphis, Tenn. The Wildcats (6-0) won smallbore, 2349-2325, over the Tigers (2-6, 1-5 Great American Rifle Conference) and air rifle, 2385-2366. "I'm...
Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis
Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee
A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Memphis, Tennessee – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Memphis? Look no further! Here at Memphis, they have the best breakfast options in town. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, this city has something for everyone. Most of the restaurant’s breakfast menu is available all day, so you can come in anytime and enjoy...
Fourth man arrested in connection to Young Dolph murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fourth man has been arrested in connection to what police called a conspiracy to murder Memphis rapper and superstar Young Dolph. Memphis Police confirm to FOX13 that Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Memphis Police posted to Facebook earlier in the day, officially...
Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody
MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s […]
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. VCU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Memphis Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the VCU Rams at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis will be seeking to avenge the 70-59 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2020. The...
Comments / 2