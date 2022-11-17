Bills' Sunday matchup with Browns moved to Detroit

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Bills have announced that their scheduled matchup with the Cleveland Browns this Sunday will be moved from Orchard Park to Ford Field in Detroit due to the forecasted snowfall expected in the next few days.

Sunday's official game time has not changed, with kickoff still expected to take place at 1 p.m. EST.

The last time the Bills had a game moved due to inclement weather was during the 2014 season, when a game against the New York Jets was also moved to Detroit. The Bills ended up winning that game, 38-3.