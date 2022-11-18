ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
click orlando

Couple dead in Satellite Beach murder-suicide, deputies say

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – An older couple is dead and investigators believe it was the result of a murder-suicide, according to Satellite Beach police and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue, according to a Facebook post from police Friday.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL

