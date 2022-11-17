Anita Ward, a rhythm and blues singer, was born on December 20, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James L. Ward and Juanita Ward. Cassandra Ward Hibbler, Michael Ward, Entrée Ward, and James L. Ward, Jr. were Anita’s four siblings. Ward began singing in church at a young age. She graduated from Fairley High School in Memphis and Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1978. She was an active member of Rust’s Acapella choir and received classical and gospel music training during her time there. Ward spent four months as a substitute teacher in the Memphis Public School system in 1978.

