ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy

Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
hottytoddy.com

Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee

The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
WBBJ

Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options

JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option. For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option. Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Program helps seniors live triumphantly

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors gathered at a community event with themselves as the focus. The Salvation Army created Senior Adults Living Triumphantly, also known as SALT. “This event is something that we do once a month. It’s an opportunity for older adults to come together. It’s called SALT. And the entire idea is for senior adults to live triumphantly,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WMBB

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tickets go on sale for The Tina Turner Musical at Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group announced tickets for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale. There are eight performances from Feb. 14 - Feb. 19. The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner.
MEMPHIS, TN
howafrica.com

Get To Know Anita Ward: Family, Songs And Albums

Anita Ward, a rhythm and blues singer, was born on December 20, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James L. Ward and Juanita Ward. Cassandra Ward Hibbler, Michael Ward, Entrée Ward, and James L. Ward, Jr. were Anita’s four siblings. Ward began singing in church at a young age. She graduated from Fairley High School in Memphis and Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1978. She was an active member of Rust’s Acapella choir and received classical and gospel music training during her time there. Ward spent four months as a substitute teacher in the Memphis Public School system in 1978.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
desotocountynews.com

Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday

Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy