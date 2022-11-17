Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Light Garden sparkles with holiday joy
Photo: Holiday lights reflect off the lake at the Olive Branch City Park as part of the Light Garden light show. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A sneak peek preview and ribbon cutting for DeSoto County’s newest holiday attraction was held Sunday night amid rave reviews from those who turned out. The...
hottytoddy.com
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
WBBJ
Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
WBBJ
Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options
JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option. For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option. Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has...
WBBJ
Program helps seniors live triumphantly
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors gathered at a community event with themselves as the focus. The Salvation Army created Senior Adults Living Triumphantly, also known as SALT. “This event is something that we do once a month. It’s an opportunity for older adults to come together. It’s called SALT. And the entire idea is for senior adults to live triumphantly,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.
Emergency warming center opening with colder temps in the air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An emergency warming center will open Sunday night, due to cold temperatures, according to the City of Memphis. The center will remain open from 10:00 p.m. Sunday night until 8:00 a.m. Nov. 21, at the Hospitality Hub on Washington Avenue. The warming center is not intended...
Group offers free brake light repairs to reduce police interactions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A coalition of community leaders, activists, clergy, and others in Memphis are offering free brake light repairs this weekend to prevent police interactions with drivers. DeCarcerate Memphis is hosting a brake light clinic on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Praise and Fellowship Church at 3867 S. Germantown […]
Family urges caution after Petland-bought puppy dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re thinking of buying a pet as a gift this holiday season, you may want to step carefully. A Memphis-area family is at their wit’s end after their new puppy became sick and died soon after bringing it home. They blame Memphis’s Petland...
Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
Tickets go on sale for The Tina Turner Musical at Orpheum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group announced tickets for ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will go on sale. There are eight performances from Feb. 14 - Feb. 19. The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Anita Ward: Family, Songs And Albums
Anita Ward, a rhythm and blues singer, was born on December 20, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James L. Ward and Juanita Ward. Cassandra Ward Hibbler, Michael Ward, Entrée Ward, and James L. Ward, Jr. were Anita’s four siblings. Ward began singing in church at a young age. She graduated from Fairley High School in Memphis and Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 1978. She was an active member of Rust’s Acapella choir and received classical and gospel music training during her time there. Ward spent four months as a substitute teacher in the Memphis Public School system in 1978.
Group of 20+ suspects wanted after shoplifting from Whitehaven Walmart, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who stole items from a Walmart in Whitehaven on Nov. 20. A group of around 22 suspects, some armed, walked into the store at 5255 Elvis Presley Blvd. just before 9 p.m. Police said the...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
desotocountynews.com
Holly Springs Road to reopen on Monday
Photo: A 2021 view of some of the damage caused from weekend rainfall along Holly Springs Road during construction. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s been a couple of years in the making, but drivers will be able to start using Holly Springs Road in its entirety again, starting Monday morning. A...
Can you get a ticket for leaving your car unattended while it’s warming?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want you to know it is illegal to leave your car unattended while running. WREG explains that with the temperature dropping, MPD wants to remind Memphians warming their car up without you in it is against the law. Memphis police are working to get the word out to residents. If […]
Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
Comments / 0