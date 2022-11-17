ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October

TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy