Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Tennessee Walmart
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday. MPD says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley and grabbed multiple items. Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 15-21
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill […]
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Tennessee from Project FeederWatch.
Alabama man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
Tennessee man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
COGIC leader Louise Patterson, widow of former Bishop G.E. Patterson, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louise Patterson, the widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson, has died. Louise Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings Ministries, Inc. People who knew her well tell said she left a permanent mark on the Mid-South. Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins...
Volunteers pull nearly 20,000 pounds of trash out of Tennessee River in October
TN — Volunteers hosted by nonprofit Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful pulled nearly ten tons of trash from the Tennessee River in the month of October, they reported. In a statement included in a release about the clean-up efforts, KTRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi said, “In a time when neighboring river systems are suffering loss from drought, I think people are realizing how precious our water is, and they’re coming out in masses to our cleanups because they see they have the power to make a significant, tangible difference.”
Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
Family urges caution after Petland-bought puppy dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re thinking of buying a pet as a gift this holiday season, you may want to step carefully. A Memphis-area family is at their wit’s end after their new puppy became sick and died soon after bringing it home. They blame Memphis’s Petland...
Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
Officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while on duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was hit by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The incident happened on I-40 near Whitten Road after 9 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. One suspect is detained and officers are looking for two additional...
Inmate seriously injured in altercation with cellmate at Shelby County jail, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County jail was seriously injured during an altercation with his cellmate, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). Corrections staff found the inmate shortly after midnight on Nov. 18. Staff performed lifesaving procedures until Memphis Fire Department paramedics arrived.
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
