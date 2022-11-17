Read full article on original website
BBC
Lisnaskea: At-risk GP practice operators 'committed to community'
The managers of an at-risk GP practice in County Fermanagh have reassured staff and patients that they remain "committed to the community". Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea is one of Northern Ireland's largest GP practices. The managers have handed their contract back to the Department of Health, meaning the practice requires...
BBC
SWAH: Surgeons say surgery removal down to service's fragility
The move to withdraw emergency surgery temporarily from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) was due to the risk of services becoming more fragile and less safe, a group of surgeons have said. The consultants - who sit on the Review of General Surgery Network - come from Northern Ireland's...
Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’
The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Mr Abdullah had previously complained to Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about the mould, an inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court was told.Giving her findings on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “I’m sure I’m not alone in having thought, ‘How does this happen? How, in the UK in...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Walker in hospital with serious leg injuries after hit-and-run
A man has suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pembrokeshire. The 68-year-old was walking north on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymach when he was struck between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on Friday. Dyfed-Powys Police said "company" may have been written on the black trailer...
Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Rail strikes will cripple the network AGAIN for two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned NOT to go by train
Rail strikes are set to cripple the network again for the next two weekends - as rugby fans travelling to Twickenham and Cardiff are warned not to go by train. Drivers from 11 rail companies, part of the Aslef union, will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will halt passengers yet again.
BBC
Whitland: Escaped cow attack leaves man seriously hurt
A man has been seriously injured after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire, at about 10:15 GMT before injuring the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and...
NHS forced to pay high rates for agency staff ‘to keep patients safe’
A lack of doctors and nurses in the NHS is forcing bosses to pay high rates for agency staff, new analysis shows.Dr Sarah Clarke, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said there is a “significant cost” to paying agency workers to fill rota gaps but the move is needed to keep patients safe.Figures from the BBC show spending on agency staff rose 20% last year to hit £3 billion in England.It said that, for many shifts, bosses have been so short-staffed they have been willing to breach Government pay caps for agency workers, most of whom are doctors and nurses.Separate...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
Mum demands £450 refund as 'dreadful' bus makes daughter late for school almost every day
A furious mum has demanded a refund on her daughter's annual bus pass. Lindsey Hall, from Boughton-under-Blean in Kent, says she's had enough of the bus showing up late and has asked for her money back on the £450 pass her daughter, Lara, uses to get to school. She...
Suicide risk is high for military and emergency workers – but support for their families and peers is missing
Suicide is a complex issue that impacts 425,000 Australians every year. That’s because up to 135 people are directly or indirectly impacted by each suicide death. Military and emergency services personnel (such as those in the police force, fire and rescue services, and paramedics), have higher rates of suicidal thoughts, attempts, and deaths than the general Australian public. This may be because they experience repeated traumatic events and are at risk of workplace harassment and bullying. Between January 2001 and December 2016, there were a recorded 197 suicide deaths of current or former emergency services personnel – an average of...
