ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, NY
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Carlos Beltrán headlines group of newcomers on 28-player list

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One

The Houston Astros tendered contracts to eight of the nine eligible players prior to Friday evening's 7 p.m. CST deadline. The only player left on the outside looking in was right-handed pitcher Josh James. James has had his ups and downs with the club over the past few seasons. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league

One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
Yardbarker

Two Cardinals Land in Young Coach Watchlist for Future

Much like every other team in the league, the Arizona Cardinals figure to see some changes within their coaching staff this offseason. Whether Kliff Kingsbury will be part of that turnover is still up for debate, although NFL.com's Tom Pelissero included two coaches under him in his recent watchlist of young coaches who will find themselves in the mix during the next cycle:
Scorebook Live

Walton stuns Buford in Georgia AAAAAAA

BUFORD, GEORGIA – Buford’s quest for four consecutive state championships is over. In one of the biggest upsets of the season, the Walton Raiders used a huge second half to stun Buford 42-35 and end the Wolves' season in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The Raiders will now ...
WALTON, NY
Yardbarker

Vikings pull off ridiculous feat with lopsided loss to Cowboys

The Minnesota Vikings should consider themselves extremely fortunate to be where they are in the standings right now. The Vikings were turned into roadkill on Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. They suffered a humiliating 40-3 loss at home, failing to score a single point after a 25-yard field goal by Greg Joseph halfway through the first quarter. Minnesota gave up 307 yards through the air and another 151 on the ground. Meanwhile, their offense was held to less than 200 total yards by the Dallas defense, which got to Kirk Cousins for seven sacks and a forced fumble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy