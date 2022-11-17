The Minnesota Vikings should consider themselves extremely fortunate to be where they are in the standings right now. The Vikings were turned into roadkill on Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. They suffered a humiliating 40-3 loss at home, failing to score a single point after a 25-yard field goal by Greg Joseph halfway through the first quarter. Minnesota gave up 307 yards through the air and another 151 on the ground. Meanwhile, their offense was held to less than 200 total yards by the Dallas defense, which got to Kirk Cousins for seven sacks and a forced fumble.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO