Volney, NY

Clifford C. Welch, Jr.

VOLNEY, NY – Clifford C. Welch, Jr., 87, of County Rte. 6 Volney, New York, passed away on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Delaware. Clifford “Chuck, Cliff, Charlie” was born February 28, 1935 in Syracuse, New York, to the late Clifford and Gertrude (Baker) Welch. He was the oldest of five children; Richard (Dorothy); Joan Burke; Janet (predeceased) and Linda. He was a lifelong resident of Oswego County.
Barclay: We Have Much To Be Grateful For On Veterans Day

Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans.
Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?

I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
PHOENIX, NY
AAA Provides Tips For Winter Car Care

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Are you ready to drive in the snow? Is your car? AAA Western and Central New York has compiled some of the best winter car care tips to make sure drivers stay safe this winter season. AAA Winter Car Care Checklist:. Emergency Road Kit –...
AAA Reminds Drivers To Slow Down, Move Over

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Crash Responder Safety Week is November 14-18, 2022 and this year’s theme is “Respect Our Roadside Heroes.”. AAA Western and Central New York reminds drivers to help protect workers and emergency personnel along roadways by following the Slow Down, Move Over law. “Roadside...
Fulton, NY
