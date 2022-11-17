Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clifford C. Welch, Jr.
VOLNEY, NY – Clifford C. Welch, Jr., 87, of County Rte. 6 Volney, New York, passed away on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Delaware. Clifford “Chuck, Cliff, Charlie” was born February 28, 1935 in Syracuse, New York, to the late Clifford and Gertrude (Baker) Welch. He was the oldest of five children; Richard (Dorothy); Joan Burke; Janet (predeceased) and Linda. He was a lifelong resident of Oswego County.
County Announces Smoldering Fire In Volney Silo Is Now Extinguished
VOLNEY, N.Y. — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the long smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the Town of Volney has been extinguished and the emergency declaration has been rescinded. Weatherup, District 9, signed an emergency order in late October...
Internationally Read, Student-Staffed Subnivean Opens Local Scholarship Competition
OSWEGO – Subnivean — a literary publication staffed by SUNY Oswego students and celebrated by the national Community of Literary Magazines and Presses — is offering a special opportunity to recognize some of Central New York’s talented high-school-aged writers. Thanks in part to a generous grant...
New York State Homes & Community Renewal Announces $5.3 Million In Awards For New York’s Main Streets
NEW YORK CITY – New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced that $5.3 million in grant awards have been made to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York to support projects that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies. The grants will fund...
Gov. Hochul Announces $33 Million In Federal Housing, Infrastructure Grants Across State
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced that more than $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to dozens of municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The grants are designed to help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments...
Cayuga Nursing Program Again Named Among Best In New York State
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the College’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York. Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s Nursing program was honored by...
Scriba Town Planning Board Highlights Results Of Citizen Survey
SCRIBA, NY – As part of updating its comprehensive plan, the Town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town. “A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair of the...
Barclay: We Have Much To Be Grateful For On Veterans Day
Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans.
AAA Gas Prices Report November 14, 2022: Gas Prices Fall Nationally, Rise In New York
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.41. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.56.
Valerie: Why Do People Keep Dying In My Front Yard?
I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on State Route 48 in Phoenix, Town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased. There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion, the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car, the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder, the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact, the accident with the woman who died instantly, just her arm dangling from the window for help, the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway, and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
Gillibrand Calls For Nearly $2 Billion In Funding For Older Americans Act Nutritional Programs For Fiscal Year 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Special Committee on Aging, is holding a video press conference to call for $1.93 billion in FY23 funding for the Older Americans Act (OAA) nutritional programs. This year is the 50th anniversary of the...
AAA Provides Tips For Winter Car Care
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Are you ready to drive in the snow? Is your car? AAA Western and Central New York has compiled some of the best winter car care tips to make sure drivers stay safe this winter season. AAA Winter Car Care Checklist:. Emergency Road Kit –...
AAA Reminds Drivers To Slow Down, Move Over
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Crash Responder Safety Week is November 14-18, 2022 and this year’s theme is “Respect Our Roadside Heroes.”. AAA Western and Central New York reminds drivers to help protect workers and emergency personnel along roadways by following the Slow Down, Move Over law. “Roadside...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0